Texas fans give Lee Corso the respect he deserves upon his return to College GameDay
By John Buhler
One day, we are going to look back and really miss not having Lee Corso part of our loves on Saturday mornings during college football season. The former Florida State cornerback and quarterback was once roommates with Burt Reynolds in Tallahassee. He would go on to be the head coach at places like Louisville and Indiana before changing the game as part of College GameDay.
While it has not been easy for him to continue to do what he loves the most, the 89-year-old college football lifer was able to make it to Austin for No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas after missing the last two weeks due to illness. Corso lives in Florida, which has played a part in what games he chooses to attend. Health permitting, he always tries to go because his passion for college football is what this sport is all about. He became the ultimate fan.
So while he is fighting the losing battle with Father Time, we should be thankful that Corso still gets to be a part of something so special he helped create. From the headgear picks, to not so fast, Corso's game predictions and youthful spirit will always be a part of the fabric of college football. Others may want him to go off quietly and fade off into the distance, but then you really don't know Lee Corso...
He is forever a man of the people, as Austinites abound thank him for being on the program today.
These are the helmet games you and I live for, so you better believe Corso would want to be part of it.
Texas fans show Lee Corso the love and support he has absolutely earned
Outside of American politics, when have we ever cared so much about what an 80-something year-old has to say about anything. Corso went from being a decent college football player, to a good head coach, to a legendary analyst, to honestly, America's grandpa. Beloved by all, Corso has built a reputation as being one of the most relatable figures associated with college sports. He is hysterical!
There is a reason why Corso and Dick Vitale on the college basketball side of things have been ESPN employees for as long as they have. They are unique individuals who love the sports they cover. More importantly, they provide the necessary connective tissue to break down barriers so everyone can enjoy these games and the ambience that comes along with them. Stay for as long as you would like!
To put it bluntly, I think the fans that show up at the crack of dawn to watch College GameDay in person do it because they love the guys how bring this show to life. While Pat McAfee is not for everyone, Corso has proven that nostalgia with the occasional surprise will always keep the viewer coming back for more. It may be a week-by-weak sort of venture with him now, so let's enjoy this.
One day, it is going to dawn on us that Corso is never going to do this again, and it will be very sad.