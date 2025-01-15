Texas fans react as Arch Manning era begins with Quinn Ewers' NFL Draft decision
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the most followed and talked-about teams in all of college football. Not only were they one of the top teams in the entire nation, but also due to their high-profile quarterbacks room. While Quinn Ewers, a former five-star recruit, was the starter, Texas fans and college football viewers were anxiously waiting to see when Arch Manning would get his shot.
Manning did receive a stretch of starts this season as Ewers dealt with an injury. But once Ewers was healthy, Manning went back to the backup role. Following the team's Cotton Bowl Classic loss to Ohio State, the expectation was that it would be Ewers' last game with the Longhorns, and the official start of the Manning era in Austin. But first, we had to wait for Ewers' decision, whether it was declaring for the NFL Draft, or transferring to another college for another year.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from Texas fans after this news of Ewers going pro and Manning taking over the reins of the quarterback depth chart.
Quinn Ewers departs Texas for NFL, Arch Manning era begins: Best memes, tweets
Ewers will be known for being able to bring Texas into national championship contention in his three years with the program. Last year, Ewers nearly led Texas to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but lost to Washington in that year's Sugar Bowl. This year, Ewers led the Longhorns to wins over Clemson and Arizona State in the first two rounds of the Playoff before getting eliminated by Ohio State, his former team.
In his three years with the program, Ewers recorded 9,128 passing yards, 68 passing touchdowns, and 24 interceptions on a 64.9 completion percentage.
Now, Ewers faces a bit of uncertainty in the NFL. While he was once considered a first-round prospect, his stock has fallen as of late due to his play and injury history. This is in what is considered a weak quarterback class. But, Ewers does have upside, and it's a matter of which team believes in him.
As for Manning, he has long been hyped as a quarterback prospect out of high school. In fact, Manning is already considered to be the top signal caller in whichever year he declares for the NFL Draft. It may very well be in 2027, as there was buzz that Manning would want to play two full seasons as a starter.
In 10 games this season, Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. Additionally, Manning ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
One era is over in Austin, while another begins. It's officially Arch Manning time.