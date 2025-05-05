Texas finds some ideal Arch Manning insurance with late transfer portal add

The Texas Longhorns are one of four teams I see as a lock to make the College Football Playoff this season. Along with Clemson, Ohio State and Penn State, it is all about winning it all next fall, as opposed to merely qualifying for the 12-team postseason tournament. A big reason to be high on Texas is redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning. A reason to be down, however, is that he remains relatively unproven.

One of the biggest things Texas needed to accomplish heading into the heart of the offseason is to find the right backup for Manning. And it seems as though the Longhorns got their guy by way of the spring transfer portal window: Matthew Caldwell, come on down! Caldwell spent last season playing for Gerad Parker at Troy, but also spent time at Gardner-Webb and at Jacksonville State previously.

Caldwell is now the 11th player Texas has landed in the spring transfer portal window. His addition comes a bit too late for my taste, but then again, Texas needed to land the right backup quarterback to Manning — one who is not just happy to be here, but has a bit of starting experience on his side. Caldwell started five games last season at Troy, serving as a backup at his two other schools.

In a way, Texas is largely embodying what the Indianapolis Colts did with Manning's Uncle Peyton.

Texas brings in former Troy QB Matthew Caldwell to back up Arch Manning

In my best attempt to beat around the bush, former Colts OC Tom Moore once said bluntly that Indianapolis did not practice screwed in the event that Manning went down. Those Colts teams were built to be rather top-heavy; like Manning's head, it was bound to topple over. Neck surgery ensued, and the 2011 Colts were the unmitigated disaster that ultimately cost Bill Polian his job at the helm.

What I am getting at is Texas has long hitched its wagon to Manning. By bringing him in, it created a unique set of pressure-packed circumstances for its previous starter, Quinn Ewers. Last year was supposed to be the year where Manning took the baton from Ewers; that did not happen, as Ewers returned to school. (Given where he was drafted last week, maybe he should have stuck around one more year?)

This is not going to be the lone season where Manning is the Longhorns' starting quarterback. His family could not possibly be dumb enough to feed young Arch to the wolves a year or two before he is ready. The NFL will be calling one day, but we need to see if he can really play or not first. He is dripping with talent, but he has been much more of a runner than a thrower during his college career.

So to bring this all back home, bringing in Caldwell will take some pressure off Manning, knowing that he has a backup who has seen everything but Power Four competition in his ear. Caldwell is an advocate for him, and most importantly, not a threat to Manning's inevitable coronation of major college football. Like many monarchs, I am not sure he earned it, but his last name will certainly do!

In the meantime, we can only hope Manning is ready for his day in the hot Texas sun over in Austin.