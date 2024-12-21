Texas handled CFP-required Clemson intro video in Austin with perfect troll
By Scott Rogust
The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is underway. The first two games of the tournament weren't the most competitive, as the two home teams, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions, had dominant wins over the Indiana Hoosiers and SMU Mustangs, respectively. The third first-round matchup took place on Saturday afternoon, with the Texas Longhorns hosting the Clemson Tigers.
While Texas did have home-field advantage at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, the College Football Playoff committee wanted to treat it like a neutral-site game. By that, we mean show Clemson videos in the home stadium of Texas.
Texas played the video begrudgingly, but they did have a funny disclaimer message on the video boards before pressing the play button.
"Warning, we are now required to play [the clemson intro video]. This video contain material not suitable for most Longhorns. Side effects may include uncontrollable booing or taking a restroom break."
Texas trolls Clemson, CFP with hilarious disclaimer message before Tigers intro video
Let's just say that some fans read that message and understood the assignment. There are several tweets from the fans inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, sharing that they gleefully booed Clemson's introduction.
Clemson may have fed off of the boos early on, as they took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. A 12-play, 75-yard drive ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cade Klubnik to Antonio Williams. With that, nearly seven minutes were taken off the clock.
But Texas responded in kind with their own 12-play, 75-yard drive, culminating with a three-yard touchdown run by Quintrevion Wisner. From there, it was all Texas, as they scored touchdowns on their next two drives to take a 21-7 lead.
Texas entered halftime with a commanding 28-10 lead over Clemson.
This was the start of a brand new College Football Playoff, so now fans can now expect the visiting team's introductory video to play at their favorite team's home stadium.