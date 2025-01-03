Georgia loss should give Texas pause about turning to Arch Manning in CFP
The Texas Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a win on New Year's Day in the Peach Bowl over Arizona State — but only barely. After Steve Sarkisian saw Quinn Ewers and his team allow a 16-point second-half lead to evaporate and watched kicker Bert Auburn blow two attempts to win the game, his steam survived double overtime to get it done.
While there were plenty of places for Texas fans to point blame for the close call, though, it was Ewers that became the familiar punchiing bag and scapegoat for Longhorns fans. He did throw an awful interception that gave Arizona State the last bit of momentum they needed to spark the comeback but he also put the offense on his back with the two passing touchdowns in overtime.
Even still, to get past Ohio State and whoever would be the opponent in the National Championship Game, the calls for Arch Manning having stopped. And though the change wasn't made, it's felt like the "press in case of emergency" button sitting next to Sarkisian as we go into the thralls of the College Football Playoff.
But if Thursday's CFP quarterfinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish taught us anything, maybe it isn't the best idea to put Arch Manning into this type of spot.
Arch Manning should stay on Texas bench if Georgia loss is any indication
Now, let's be clear, Georgia's situation and Texas' situation could not be more different. The Bulldogs lost Carson Beck for the rest of the year due to an injury, forcing Gunner Stockton into his first career start against Notre Dame in the Playoff. The Longhorns have seen Manning start earlier this season when Ewers was out with an injury. And the decision wouldn't be Sark's hand being forced.
On the flip side of that, though, the situations wouldn't be all that dissimilar in that a still-inexperienced quarterback would be thrust into the brightest of lights and asked to lead his team to victory despite not having the time on the field to really be confident that he could get the job done.
What's interesting about the correlation between Georgia with Stockton and Texas with Arch as well is the fact that it might not be about talent. Manning was the higher-rated recruit and would surely make some plays because he's that gifted. Stockton showed off some of his gifts too, however, against the Irish and it wasn't enough. When he was pressured, when he had to make quick decisions, it was the inexperience that held him back and mitigated any positives he showed.
Maybe it won't stop Sarkisian from turning to Manning if the moment calls for it — moreover, maybe that works out for Texas. When you get down to it, though, the Georgia game should give the Longhorns plenty of pause and force them to exercise caution when they consider the downside of potentially benching Ewers for Manning.