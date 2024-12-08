Texas' surprisingly light résumé puts hosting CFP game in jeopardy after Georgia loss
The Texas Longhorns have been considered one of the premiere teams in college football all season. Even with a loss in the SEC Championship Game, we've all assumed they'd host a first round game no matter what. On second thought, should they?
The Longhorns have two strong losses, both to Georgia. That's definitely admirable, at least in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee. But where are the quality wins?
Texas doesn't have a single ranked win on their résumé. They managed to avoid the other five ranked SEC teams. In fact, they've only played four teams with a winning record beyond Georgia. Their conference slate included all but one of the bottom seven teams in the SEC.
Their best win of the season came against 8-4 Texas A&M, a team that also lost games to Notre Dame, South Carolina and Auburn.
Ohio State may have two losses in the regular season, but they beat Top 10 Penn State and Indiana. Penn State has a ranked win over Illinois. If they fall to Oregon, they'll have losses as strong as Texas'. Notre Dame has the worst loss of the bunch, but they at least boast a ranked win over Army. Tennessee lost to Georgia and Arkansas, but beat Alabama.
Is it really that certain that Texas deserves to be ranked ahead of those four teams?
Should Texas' light résumé drop them in the CFP rankings?
I fully expect the Longhorns to take the No. 5 seed, assuming Oregon survives Penn State. The selection committee isn't that bold. Realistically, they're not going to drop them seven spots for losing to Georgia in the SEC title game.
Still, the committee could and should ask serious questions about a team without any quality wins. They should discuss how Texas couldn't dispatch Georgia despite a first-half injury to starting quarterback Carson Beck.
That's not the impervious Georgia of years past either. This Bulldogs team has clear flaws. Losses to Alabama and Ole Miss exposed those even before they needed eight overtimes to survive Georgia Tech.
Texas is almost certainly going to host a first round game. It just shouldn't be a foregone conclusion if the selection committee is taking all factors into account.