Texas-Vanderbilt will be a once-in-a-century moment for college football - literally

The two programs have a storied past but like a really far, far off past.

By Austen Bundy

Georgia v Texas
Georgia v Texas / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
If you had asked SEC fans in August if Texas vs. Vanderbilt would be a ranked-on-ranked matchup — let alone a consequential one — this season, they all probably would've laughed and told you "heck no."

But here we are. No. 5 Texas travels to No. 25 Vanderbilt in an SEC contest that could enhance the Longhorns' College Football Playoff resume or burn it entirely.

Before you start to write off the Commodores against one of the best offenses in the country, do remember they toppled mighty Alabama just a couple weeks ago. On top of that, they have an extremely interesting historical advantage over Texas too, believe it or not.

The Texas-Vanderbilt Winsipedia page is even wilder than you'd think

According to Winsipedia, Vanderbilt has beaten Texas eight times in 12 tries. The only caveat? The last time they did it was in 1928 — coincidentally the last time the two teams ever played.

Date

Score

1928

13-12 Vanderbilt

1927

13-6 Texas

1926

7-0 Vanderbilt

1925

14-6 Vanderbilt

1923

16-0 Texas

1922

20-10 Vanderbilt

1921

20-0 Vanderbilt

1906

45-0 Vanderbilt

1905

33-0 Vanderbilt

1903

5-5 tie

1900

22-0 Texas

1899

6-0 Vanderbilt

Just take a look at some of these interesting tidbits about the era these two programs were accustomed to when they frequently faced off.

When they first met in 1899, William McKinley was president of the United States and gas was approximately 10 cents a gallon (not adjusted for inflation).

The last time they met in 1928, Calvin Coolidge was president and Herbert Hoover was less than a month away from winning that year's election.

This football series saw World War I (albeit it wasn't played during that span) and also The Great Depression. The first matchup was incredibly played in the same century as the Civil War.

It has been nearly 100 years since Texas and Vanderbilt have played, but perhaps we as college football fans will get a once in a century performance on Saturday from the unlikeliest of matchups. Game of the year, anyone?

