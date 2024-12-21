Who are the referees for Texas vs. Clemson College Football Playoff game?
By John Buhler
While the first two College Football Playoff games have largely been blowouts in the favor of the home team, we are due for the officials to make their presence felt in a win-or-go-home ballgame. It may not be in the No. 12 vs. No. 5 game between the Clemson Tigers and the Texas Longhorns, but upsets are just part of the equation when it comes to postseason tournaments, possibly this one...
When it comes to figuring out what officiating crew will be calling what playoff games, there will be eight separate crews to officiate the four first-round games and four national quarterfinals. The Power Four leagues are the ones that will be officiating these games. We have the first eight games of the playoff all set, but will need a bit more time to figure out the final three games of the season.
Here are the officials who will work the No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas College Football Playoff game.
- Ron Snodgrass (Referee)
- Robert Colosimo (Umpire)
- Ric Hinkamper (Head Linesman)
- Sergio DeHoyos (Line Judge)
- Phil Hicks (Field Judge)
- Justin Nelson (Side Judge)
- Robert Smith Jr. (Back Judge)
- Jason Nickleby (Center Judge)
- Jerry McGinn (Alternate)
- Thomas Kissinger (Replay Official)
It should be noted that this is the third time in the last calendar year that Ron Snodgrass has been the referee in a game in which Texas played. Snodgrass officiated the Sugar Bowl last year between the Longhorns and the eventual national runner-up Washington Huskies. He also officiated Texas' marquee road game at the Michigan Wolverines earlier this season. Texas was penalized 17 times...
Surely, Steve Sarkisian is going to have some choice words for the officials if Texas gets penalized.
Ron Snodgrass will be the referee for No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
As far as how a game could go with a bunch of yellow laundry on the field, it will certainly slow the pace of the game down. While bad weather hurts the better team more than the lesser team, good or bad officiating can impact a game considerably for either team. Should this be a game with a ton of flags, it may be one that hurts the team with handsy defensive backs and offensive linemen the most.
Overall, this is the No. 5 vs. No. 12 first-round playoff game. Texas was 11-2 (7-1) this season with the Longhorns' only losses being to Georgia, both at home and in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Clemson went 9-3 (7-1) and only made it to the ACC Championship Game because Miami lost a second conference game to Syracuse in the final week. Texas is a massive favorite to advance.
Ultimately, Texas would only have themselves to blame for not getting it done at home over an inferior Clemson team. The Tigers may recruit at a similar level to that of the Longhorns, as illustrated by Austin native Cade Klubnik going to Clemson to play his college football. However, there is a reason why Texas opened as the biggest favorite in the first round: Did you watch this 2024 season?
Even if Texas has history with Snodgrass, the Longhorns should be able to make it to the Peach Bowl.