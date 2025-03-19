Texas vs. Xavier is the most important First Four game for one big reason

Texas and Xavier meet in a battle of 11 seeds for an opportunity to represent the Midwest Region in Round 1 of the 2025 NCAA tournament. Both teams enter the win-or-go-home contest with momentum. But reasonably, playing a game to solidify your place in the field of 64 doesn't instill much faith in either team being this year's Cinderella.

Many people presumably fill out their March Madness brackets before even knowing the results of the First Four slate. However, the winner of Xavier/Texas will face No. 6 Illinois with more than a puncher's chance of pulling off an upset. And depending on how things break the Longhorns or Musketeers, a Sweet 16 berth is within reach. So, folks may want to tap into this one.

Xavier vs. Texas First Four clash has bracket-busting March Madness implications

Illinois All-Big Ten guard Kasparas Jakucionis is a highly skilled and talented player, but he's mostly a one-man show. The freshman standout lacks sufficient three-point shooting and secondary shot creation/playmaking around him, making the Fighting Illini vulnerable.

The Fighting Illini are fourth in the nation in long-distance attempts per game entering the Big Dance; they aren't afraid to fire away from deep. Nevertheless, Illinois ranks 322nd in three-point percentage (31.1).

Moreover, Illinois is 116th of 364 Division I schools in defensive rating (102.3). Opponents can score on them, and Xavier or Texas each have bucket-getters that can make life difficult for the Fighting Illini.

Meanwhile, similar to Illinois, the Longhorns have a star freshman guard carrying the load who's a one-man wrecking crew in Tre Johnson. Nonetheless, Texas has surrounded him with veteran leadership in the form of Arthur Kaluma, Jordan Pope, Kadin Shedrick and Tramon Mark. They're equipped to take down the Fighting Illini and capable of making some noise in the tourney.

Xavier is led by a pair of upperclassmen, forward Zach Freemantle and guard Ryan Conwell. The dynamic duo gives the Musketeers a potent inside-out element to their offense. Unlike Illinois, they complement the tandem with efficient three-point shooting, ranking seventh in the country in percentage from beyond the arc.

