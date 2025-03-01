Tez Johnson 40 time: Oregon WR leaves question marks with slower-than-expected run

The most talked about part of the NFL combine is here. The wide receivers will take the field Saturday afternoon to hit the 40-yard dash. While Isaiah Bond may be the most talked about prospect when it comes to speed in this draft class, don’t sleep on Oregon’s Tez Johnson.

While he regressed slightly this past season, he compiled over 2,000 receiving yards in his two seasons with the Ducks. He’s projected to have one of the fastest times at the combine. Of course Xavier Worthy took the cake last year, posting a historic 4.21, 40-yard dash time.

Johnson might not be quite that fast, but will put on a show and flex his speed as he hopes to be one of the first receivers taken next month.

Tez Johnson 40 time at the NFL Combine

Tez Johnson, who was projected to run a 4.36-second time by NFL Draft Buzz, fell well short of that. The Oregon wide receiver posted a best unofficial time in the 40-yard dash of just 4.51 seconds. In his first run in Indianapolis, he was only able to hit 4.55 seconds but did shave a few hundredths of a second off that time on his second attempt. Still, for a player who came in and measured historically small at the Combine at 154 pounds, that time was disappointing.

If there was one thing working in Johnson's favor, it's that it seems like it was the back-half of the 40-yard dash that hurt him after a 1.53-second 10-yard split, tied for seventh-best in that measurement among wide receivers in his group.

Tez Johnson official NFL Combine measurements and testing numbers

NFL Combine measurement Tez Johnson Numbers Height 5-foot-10 Weight 154 pounds Arm length 29.375 inches

Johnson might not be the tallest receiver in the upcoming class, but his big-play ability makes him a strong NFL prospect. He could probably be used more as a return specialist to start with some time in the slot.

His comparisons aren’t great, according to NFL Draft Buzz. He’s currently drawing comparisons to Elijah Moore, Tutu Atwell and Tahj Washington. His size is probably his biggest flaw, but if he can make up for it with speed, it could balance out.