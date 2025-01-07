TGL golf league: Format, teams, venue, schedule and everything to know
The TGL has finally arrived. Several years ago, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy joined forces to offer PGA Tour players, some of the best in the world, a new opportunity to play in "Tomorrow's Golf League", which is what TGL now stands for, though the acronym is the more official name.
It's going to be a fascinating thing to watch as the TGL will combine some elements of traditional PGA Tour play with ever-popular simulator golf for the best players in the world to compete in team competitions. There is plenty of support and backing behind the golf league, but we don't totally know what to expect.
We do, however, know some of what we can expect, even if some golf fans don't. So if you're curious about the rules, format, teams and anything else in the TGL for this first 2025 season, we have you covered with everything you need to know.
TGL format for teams and matches
TGL matches are, first and foremost, a combination of virtual simulator golf and real action on and around the greens. Every match will be between two teams (comprised of four PGA Tour players). Only three players, however, will be selected to play in each match. Every match will last for 15 holes that are an amalgamation of different holes to create a unique setting for these showdowns.
In each match, there will be nine holes of what the TGL is calling "Triples" and six holes of "Singles". Triples will be a 3-v-3 alternate shot format between the two teams with all three players on each team being in the alternate rotation. For example, Player 1 would hit the tee shot, Player 2 would hit the approach shot, then Player 3 would hit the putt or third shot. That will then move to Singles for the final six holes of a match. Player 1 from Team A would face Player 1 from Team B on the 10th hole, with each team's Player 2 facing off on the 11th hole and so on.
As for the hybrid approach that the TGL is using for play, tee shots will be hit into the ScreenZone or a giant screen, which is a 64'x53' simulator in the SoFi Center. The Screen will also be used for approach shots and any shot outside of "approximately 50 yards or less". What's going to be highly interesting to watch is that there will be areas to hit from that simulate fairway grass, grass in the rough and even the sand depending on where the previous shot lands. For those shots inside 50 yards, there is a GreenZone that is a physical green in the TGL complex. This will be fascinating to watch as the green contains 600 actuators to adjust undulations, angles and so on and keep things fresh when players are hitting around the green.
Every hole is worth one point and the team with the fewest strokes on any hole, just like in familiar match play format, will win the hole. There are no points awarded to either team if they tie on a given hole. And obviously, the team with the most points after playing the entire 15-hole course in a match will be declared the winner or will move to overtime.
One other big note to consider: There will be a shot clock when it comes to TGL matches, meaning that players will have far less time than in a PGA Tour event to make a decision and get to hitting the ball.
Who is playing in the TGL? Teams and rosters for the 2025 season
So which teams will be playing in the TGL this year for the inaugural season? There are six teams in play, each with four PGA Tour members and many with extremely well-known or even celebrity owners. Let's take a look at the six teams competing in 2025.
TGL Team
Team Members
Owner
Atlanta Drive GC
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel
Arthur Blank
Boston Common Golf
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
Fenway Sports Group
Jupiter Links Golf Club
Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
Tiger Woods, David Blitzer
Los Angeles Golf Club
Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
Alexis Ohaian, Serena Williams, Venus Williams
New York Golf Club
Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
Steve Cohen
The Bay Golf Club
Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry
Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, as mentioned, were integral in getting the TGL started and they are also proverbial team captains in this as well for Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf, respectively. But it's also extremely cool to see that guys like Arthur Blank, Serena and Venus Williams, Steve Cohen, Stephen Curry and several other prominent figures in sports have gotten in the mix as owners of TGL teams.
The two most notable omissions among the top-ranked PGA Tour players in the world are certainly World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the ever-popular Viktor Hovland. We don't have word as to why either of these players won't be playing in the TGL, but perhaps it's something that could be explored in the future.
It's also worth noting that Jon Rahm had been previously committed to play in the TGL but, surrounding his Dec. 2023 move to LIV Golf, he dropped out of the league.
What is the season-long point system for the TGL?
TGL has compared their season-long standings and points system to the NHL, which is an apt comparison. Teams will receive two points for a win in any match regardless of if it goes to overtime. The big key and why it's similar to hockey is that a team will receive zero points for a loss in regulation but will receive one point for a loss in overtime.
The season-long race will be decided in the TGL by every team playing a round-robin schedule to try and make the playoffs. The playoffs, meanwhile, will be a four-team bracket decided by standard matches in the semifinals but in a best-of-three-match series in the championship.
What is the overtime format for the TGL?
Overtime in the TGL should be incredibly exciting. Rather than continuing to play holes in the match, a match that is still tied after 15 holes will be a 3-v-3 closest-to-the-pin competition. Rather than that being just whoever of the six players hits it closer, though, the winner will be determined whenever one team has the two closest shots to the pin in the competition. That should be thrilling to watch whenever we get a match that is still tied after the initial 15 holes.
Where are TGL matches played? Welcome to the SoFi Center
The SoFi Center was constructed in Palm Beach Gardens, FL specifically to host the TGL and this new venture for the game of golf. The venue was also built with the help and on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
Of course, the construction of the venue wasn't without some hardships. The TGL was initially slated to begin in early 2024 but, after a Nov. 2023 storm knocked out the power supply of the arena, it deflated and caused massive damages and ultimately delayed the start of the league for a year. Given some of the comments from Tiger and others involved with the TGL, though, that may have been for the better long-term as the now-complete SoFi Center appears much more prepared to host not just the PGA Tour players but fans as well.
TGL schedule for 2025: Dates, matchups, times and TV info
Date
Match
Time and TV Channel
Tuesday, Jan. 7
New York vs. The Bay
9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Los Angeles vs. Jupiter
7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
New York vs. Atlanta
7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, Jan. 27
Jupiter vs. Boston
6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Boston vs. Los Angeles
9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 17
Atlanta vs. Los Angeles
1 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 17
Atlanta vs. The Bay
4 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 17
The Bay vs. Boston
7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Jupiter vs. New York
7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 24
Los Angeles vs. New York
5 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Monday, Feb. 24
Boston vs. Atlanta
9 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Bay vs. Jupiter
9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Monday, March 3
The Bay vs. Los Angeles
3 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Monday, March 3
New York vs. Boston
7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 4
Jupiter vs. Atlanta
7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
The regular-season finale will be held on Tuesday, March 4 between Jupiter and Atlanta to give us the final playoff matches and set the bracket to determine the first-ever TGL champion.