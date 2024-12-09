Thank you Steve! Best memes, tweets as Mets fans react to Juan Soto signing
Steve Cohen is the most popular and hated man in New York City on Sunday night after the New York Mets outlasted the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
On the eve of Winter Meetings, Soto agreed to sign with the Mets for a reported 15 years, $765 million. Reports had indicated Cohen was willing to go as high as $800 million to outbid the Yankees. He didn't need to go there, but the threat of his deep pockets may have been the thing to put an end to this saga.
Mets fans were ecstatic about the signing, the biggest one in MLB history. And they let Cohen know it on social media.
Best memes and tweets after Mets sign Juan Soto
Mets push going rate for Juan Soto to Everest level heights
It wasn't certain that Soto would surpass Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With as many as five teams driving up the price, he blew that record deal out of the water.
It speaks to how coveted Soto's bat is that multiple teams, including the Mets, Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were willing to cross the $700 million threshold in hopes of signing the biggest free agent of the year. Still, Cohen was also going to be the biggest financial giant in the mix and he showed it.
Soto is a rare free agency prize. He's just 26 years old with a World Series, a battling title, four All-Stars and five Silver Sluggers to his name.