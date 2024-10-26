Thanks Rob Manfred: World Series umpire Carlos Torres needed less than an inning to have MLB fans fuming
By Lior Lampert
Finally, the suspense is over and the moment MLB fans everywhere have been waiting for is upon us: The 2024 World Series. And somehow, not even an inning into Game 1, league commissioner Rob Manfred has found a way to spoil the momentous occasion.
Manfred couldn't have chosen a much worse umpire to work the plate for the series-opening contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Of all the options at his disposal, he landed on Carlos Torres, a decision that quickly backfired.
Torres, 46, is making his Fall Classic debut. Based on how the beginning stages of the match were officiated, that became abundantly clear. He made several objectively bad calls, catching the attention of viewers tuning into Game 1 of the Yankees-Dodgers showdown.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Rob Manfred's decision to deploy umpire Carlos Torres for World Series Game 1 has MLB fans everywhere irate
One user was astonished at how bad Torres' strike zone was, and the Yankees and Dodgers didn't get through two frames. Amazingly enough, neither club benefitted, foreshadowing what could be a long night for batters and pitchers.
Retired major league third baseman Todd Frazier counted six missed calls by Torres early in Game 1. He mentions how mistakes like this "can't happen," especially in the World Series. Given what's at stake, it's hard to fault him for feeling this way.
As this spectator notes, Torres' "horrible" first inning included at minimum two "at-bat changing calls," which were blatantly incorrect. The home plate umpire's ball/strike judgment has been questionable (at best) thus far, costing the Yankees a chance to draw first blood.
Good question. We're wondering the same thing, considering Torres has been dreadful. We're all trying to find the guy who did this, right Manfred?
If there's any silver lining to Torres' first-inning woes, the umping can't get any worse -- or so we hope.