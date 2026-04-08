The Augusta National members perks Masters fans can only dream of

Membership at Augusta National is one of the toughest things to obtain. You can’t walk on the property and throw around money just to be handed a green jacket. In fact, you can only join with an invite. You don’t go seeking Augusta National, it comes to you. That type of exclusivity is what makes the golf course and the Masters unique, and truly, the perks of being a member at Augusta National Golf Club are unmatched.

It's why it’s one of the most talked about memberships. The property is a Narnia of sorts. The only non-members allowed on the property are guests of members and players and patrons during the tournament.

What perks come with being an Augusta National Golf Club member?

Being a member at Augusta National means exclusivity. You can roam the grounds just about whenever and can even stay on the grounds with more than 100 beds on site. In a way, Augusta National is the most exclusive vacation club in the country. Because it’s invite only and there’s no application process, being part of this small group of elites comes with honor.

Perk: The green jacket

Ike Stokes holds Scottie Scheffler's green jacket. | Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/Imagn Images

Every member is issued a green jacket, but there are a few key distinctions. The green jacket is given to every Masters champion, but before it was given to players, members were the only ones who had one. Originally, members wore green jackets so patrons knew who to go to if they had questions or needed guidance. It’s now one of the most coveted pieces of clothing in sport.

The first Masters champion to receive the green jacket was Sam Snead in 1949 and has been a tradition since. What's more: The green jackets stay on the course grounds year round. Players and members have them to wear while on the Augusta National property, but return them before they leave.

Perk: Access to an exclusive pro shop

Everyone knows how big of a deal the Masters pro shop is. Patrons come in droves and spend thousands of dollars on exclusive Masters merchandise you can only get there — the Masters is extremely strict with their logo. If you’re a member though, you have an even more exclusive pro shop: The Augusta National Golf Club Member Shop or simply the Club Pro Shop, which is strictly reserved for club members and their guests, not for patrons attending the tournament.

Perk: Augusta National Golf Club merch

Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

The members-only pro shop features the Augusta National Golf Club logo, which is not sold elsewhere. ANGC gear reads “Augusta National Golf Club” and is exclusive to members, while patron merchandise is branded simply as “Masters.” It’s another way to show off exclusivity, as anyone with ANGC apparel is either a member or is really close with one.

Perk: Unlimited access to the golf course

Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

As you can imagine, access to playing Augusta would be the main priority for members. Other than when the golf club closes in the summer for renovations, Augusta National members have access to the property from October to May. (The course closes during the summer to protect its delicate bentgrass greens from Georgia's extreme heat and humidity.)

Members can play as many rounds as they want and can invite whomever they want. Any guest of a member isn’t allowed on the property until the member they’re with gets them or arrives. With an invite-only membership policy, there are only about 300 members of Augusta National Golf Club, meaning there's hardly any crowding on the property when the Masters isn't in town.

Perk: Four members-only events at Augusta National Golf Club

The Opening Party (held in October)

The Governor’s Party (held in November)

The Jamboree (held in April)

The Closing Party (held in May)

These four events held each year not only draw the most members at once, but are highly exclusive. No guests allowed; no spouses. These four annual gatherings are all about the members. In a way, being a member at Augusta National is kind of like being in a fraternity. These annual events are the ones where members can get together with no one else around.

Perk: Privacy, if that's important to you

Above all else, Augusta National prides itself on privacy. As you drive down Washington Road in Augusta, you might drive right by the course and not know it. High hedges, trees and walls line the outline of the property with a singular driveway — Magnolia Lane — that takes you to the clubhouse. That's the way the members like it.

Discreet. Hidden. Undercover. Confidential. The only member who's allowed to talk about Augusta National is the active chairman. That's the way the club likes it: A bit mysterious. And for one week, members open their doors for the world to get a peak into what their world is like eight months out of the year.