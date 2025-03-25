The Big Ten is dominating the NCAA Tournament, and now the coaching carousel as well

The Big Ten has been arguably the second-most impressive league of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament. The power conference makes up 25 percent of the Sweet 16 field, trailing only the SEC and tied with the Big 12.

However, a Big Ten school not involved in this year's March Madness has briefly stolen the spotlight with a potentially transformative head coaching hire: Iowa.

The Hawkeyes officially named Drake's Ben McCollum the heir to the recently dismissed Fran McCaffery's throne. After 15 seasons with the latter at the helm, Iowa moved quickly to replace him with the former; for good reason.

Iowa adds to the March Madness buzz surrounding the Big Ten by hiring Ben McCollum as head coach

McCollum's career is on the fast track following his impressive inaugural campaign at the Division I level. He earned Missouri Valley Coach of the Year honors en route to guiding Drake to its most successful season in program history in the modern era. The Bulldogs went 31-4 in 2024-25, including a double conference crown and a first-round upset over No. 6 seed Missouri in the Big Dance.

Touted for his X's and O's, McCollum's basketball acumen is elite. His philosophy on both ends of the floor made Drake one of the country's most fundamentally sound and effective two-way teams. The Bulldogs ranked 15th nationally in defensive rating and 46th in offense while allowing the second-fewest points per game (58.9).

Moreover, McCollum notably brought MVC Player of the Year Bennett Stirtz from Division II Northwest Missouri State to Drake. Could the latter follow the former yet again and transfer to Iowa to continue their tremendously productive partnership? Regardless, the new Hawkeyes leader's eye for talent is apparent, an encouraging development for a school lacking NIL resources (compared to their Big Ten counterparts).

As an Iowa City native, McCollum's decision to oversee the Hawkeyes represents a homecoming. He was approximately 114 miles down the I-80 from his birthplace at Drake. Nevertheless, it only adds to the intrigue surrounding him as McCaffery's successor.

Taking over for Iowa's all-time wins leader, McCollum has big shoes to fill in McCaffery's stead. But his status as a four-time D-II national champion and the immediate impact he had at Drake suggest Hawkeyes fans should have faith.