The biggest threat to Boston in the East might not be the Cleveland Cavaliers
Entering the 2024-25 season, many believed the NBA champion Boston Celtics would easily cruise through the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive year, again securing the top spot. The Celtics dominated on their way to champion status, finishing the season with 66 wins and thoroughly handling every opponent they faced. By all metrics, they seem poised to do it again.
They kept their core intact from last season, keeping pivotal role players around their two all-star wings, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and have shown high confidence after winning a championship.
Although many projected teams, like the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks, would be massive threats to Boston and the Cleveland Cavaliers, no one would have imagined that it would be the Orlando Magic would emerge as a significant player out of the Eastern Conference.
The Orlando Magic may be the true threat to the Boston Celtics
With a record of 13-7, the Orlando Magic have been superb throughout this early part of the season, but how they get these wins matters.
The Magic are missing their franchise cornerstone, Paolo Banchero, who is sidelined with a torn oblique injury; he was poised for another breakout season, particularly after his remarkable 50-point game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 28.
Without their one-time All-Star, the Magic have managed to find success by leaning on their defense. They rank in the top five in defensive rating and excel at forcing turnovers, averaging 15.8 per game, the third highest in the league.
In Banchero's absence, wing Franz Wagner has stepped up significantly. During the month of November, he averaged 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Throughout the month, Wagner has delivered multiple 30-point performances, while also being nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
It remains uncertain whether the Magic can sustain their current level of play. However, it's reasonable to assume that once Banchero returns, they will only improve a prospect that could pose a severe challenge to the Celtics.