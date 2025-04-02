The Braves’ best Jurickson Profar replacement is glaringly obvious

The 2025 season has gotten off to quite a nightmarish start for the Atlanta Braves. The team was swept at the hands of the San Diego Padres to begin the season before having to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three game set. Before the Braves could even play the first game against the Dodgers, their starting outfielder Jurickson Profar reportedly tested positive for PEDs.

Profar has been suspended for 80 games and the postseason this year. The fact that he's suspended for the postseason is an interesting wrinkle that not many are focusing on. While he'll return to the field around game No. 100, the outfielder won't be able to play when it matters most. The Braves need to replace him and they need to replace him quickly.

They swung a trade with the Cincinnati Reds to add outfielder Stuart Fairchild, but that's not even close to enough to replace their $42 million investment.

Luis Robert Jr. is the perfect Jurickson Profar replacement for the Braves

The perfect option to replace Profar is sitting right under the Braves nose. It's glaringly obvious the move to make, but it's unclear whether the Braves will have the guts to make the move.

The move I'm speaking of is a blockbuster trade for Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Robert has been the topic of trade discussions for about a year now as the White Sox completely blow up their roster. There was potential that he was moved last season, but nobody bit on the asking price the White Sox had attached to him. Now that Atlanta is desperate, they could be willing to part ways with some star prospects to bring Robert in.

At some point, the Braves will get Ronald Acuña Jr. back at some point this year, but they still need to add somebody, especially considering their offense has struggled tremendously this year already.

While Robert isn't hitting the cover off the ball right now, the season is young and he's supremely talented. Adding another potential 30/30 outfielder alongside Acuña would be huge for the Braves down the stretch. It's going to be even more important in the postseason when Profar is ineligible to play.