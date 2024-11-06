The Braves could replace Travis d’Arnaud with an All-Star trade target
The Atlanta Braves are faced with several potential losses this offseason, mostly focused on the pitching staff. Max Fried is expected to command significant interest in free agency, while Charlie Morton could retire and leave the Atlanta rotation without two bankable starters.
That said, the Braves' offense is also a point of concern. Atlanta couldn't heat up its bats this season amid countless injuries, watching as the Phillies, Mets, and other National League teams leapfrogged them. The likes of Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris should be healthier and more productive next season, but the Braves can't afford any negative carryover.
Alex Anthopoulos' trade deadline maneuvers didn't quite work out in Atlanta's favor. We just saw the Braves dump Jorge Soler to the Angels, and more moves could be on the horizon. One position worth monitoring is catcher, which can be a thorn in the side of even the best offensive teams.
There is a stark lack of reliable hitters at the catcher position. The truly excellent offensive catchers are a few and far between, and thus exceedingly valuable. Atlanta has received substantial production from its duo of Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud in recent years, but Murphy's production fell off in 2024, and d'Arnaud is now a free agent. Given the aforementioned lack of quality offensive catchers, expect d'Arnaud to field competitive offers from across the league.
If the Braves lose d'Arnaud, that is a major hole in their lineup. That said, Anthopoulos could plug that hole quickly by dialing up a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Braves could target Cardinals' Willson Contreras to replace Travis d'Arnaud at catcher
The Cardinals are expected to significantly reduce payroll next season after another subpar finish in the NL Central. John Mozeliak has all but ceded power to Chaim Bloom, who will steer the St. Louis front office in a far more patient direction. That puts a name like Willson Contreras — signed through the 2027 season with roughly $54.5 million left on his contract — squarely on the chopping block.
Contreras was battered by injuries last season, limited to 84 games, but the production was solid. He slashed .262/.380/.468 with 15 home runs. An All-Star as recently as 2022, Contreras would serve as a meaningful upgrade to the Braves' catching depth chart, even with Sean Murphy and top prospect Drake Baldwin still in the clubhouse.
Nate Hagerty of Sports Illustrated pitches the trade in very simple terms.
"Trading for Contreras could be costly for Atlanta but if they're willing to sacrifice several top prospects in exchange for the 2016 World Series champion, a deal could make sense. It's doubtful the Braves would trade for Contreras, considering they declined d'Arnaud's option to gain payroll flexibility. However, the Cardinals slugger is one of the top-hitting catchers in the game, so he might be worth pursuing."
In short, Braves fans shouldn't get their hopes up here. It's not characteristic of Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves front office to pour exorbitant resources into a position of relative strength. That said, after such a disappointing campaign, it would not be shocking to see the Braves operate more aggressively than normal. The National League is winnable, despite the Dodgers' immense stature, and the Braves need to reassert their presence in a particularly competitive division.
Contreras is sure to wind up in trade talks this winter. The Braves aren't the most likely destination, but it's one worth tracking as d'Arnaud hits a ravenous free agent market.