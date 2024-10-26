The Brooklyn Nets should have one objective this year, and it has nothing to do with winning games
By Quinn Everts
Letting Cam Thomas shoot 30 times a game and try to win this year's NBA scoring title might be a win-win-win scenario for Brooklyn.
The first win would be that a Cam Thomas scoring title campaign would give fans a reason to watch the Nets. With all due respect to the rest of the Nets roster, not a lot of those players are bringing swarms of fans to Barclays Center this season. If there's a clear intention every night to get one guy as many points as possible, that's enticing! That's an interesting storyline! Watching this for 82 games would be a lot more fun than watching... whatever else the Nets plan on doing for 82 games:
The second "win" would be, well, a lot of losses. Brooklyn has no incentive to win games this season, and one huge incentive to lose them — the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which will likely secure them a franchise-changing talent. Forget team basketball, forget winning as a unit. Let Cam Thomas hoist up as many shots as possible each night and don't even look at the final scoreboard. Even if he's really cooking it probably won't directly lead to many wins, which Brooklyn is totally fine with. For rebuilding teams, one guy going off in a loss is probably more helpful than a bunch of guys scoring 12 points in a win.
Win number three ties into win number two, and it's the development of Cam Thomas. What better way to develop than trying to score in every which way and seeing what works, what doesn't and what needs improvement? When stakes are as low as they are for Brooklyn this year, it's a perfect time to throw everything at the hoop and see what works.
Not many other Nets players are still mysteries regarding what their NBA ceilings are. Cam Thomas still fits in that box, and if Brooklyn's front office is as high on Thomas as many folks on NBA Twitter are, then why not try to put his development into hyperdrive by giving him full control of this offense? What's the benefit of letting Dennis Schroder run things in 2024? Why is Bojan Bogdanovic even on this team?
Cam Thomas might be a generationally good shot-maker
That doesn't necessarily mean he's a generationally good scorer — yet, anyway — but Thomas has posted enough jaw-dropping statlines in his career that at this point we should probaby admit that he's more than just a shot-chucker.
Is he one-dimensional at this point in his career? Sure! Most players are at 23 years old. Thomas just happens to be elite at his one dimension, which is making tough shots. Thomas has plenty of work to do on everything outside of scoring, but when he is scoring, he's still more electrifying than most of the NBA, and the Nets should fully embrace that this season.