The case for and against both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as Steelers' 2025 QB

With Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams, the Steelers face a dilemma of what to do at quarterback. On one hand, Pittsburgh could turn to another outside option, but they all come with undeniable risks. On the other hand, the Steelers could bring back one of their quarterbacks from 2024.

Some will argue the team should sign Aaron Rodgers and kick the can for another season, or perhaps invest in a 27-year-old Sam Darnold, but smart money suggests Russell Wilson or Justin Fields will be under center again for the Steelers in 2025. There are pros and cons for both incumbent.

Russell Wilson

Two things can be true simultaneously. Wilson, 36, did show some flashes of his former Pro Bowl self with the Steelers. While that’s true, he also regressed as the season progressed and the offense isn’t likely to be much different with Wilson back in Pittsburgh for another year.

The Steelers went 6-5 with Wilson under center as he threw for 2,482 yards and scored 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Wilson proved he can be better than how his disastrous tenure in Denver started, but he’s nearing the end of his career nonetheless and will not dramatically improve or turn back the clock in his late 30s.

Justin Fields

Likely the cheaper option between two, Fields would be the more low risk-high reward signing for the Steelers.

And unlike Wilson, Fields, who turned 26 on March 5, could be a move about the present and future. There are two distinct possible outcomes with Fields moving forward: He will either prove he can lead a franchise after all or prove the Bears right for giving up on him.

It’s possible Fields still has untapped potential as a former first-round pick. Even though he only opened the season as the starter because Wilson was injured, Fields was able to showcase his talent for six games.

He was far from perfect, but he did lead the Steelers to a 4-2 record and played relatively well. Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards with 10 total touchdowns and only one pick.

The cold hard truth for the Steelers is this: it’s unlikely either Wilson or Fields is the answer for next season and Mike Tomlin’s drought without a playoff win will probably continue no matter what. The market is just dry in terms of anyone who can change that reality right now.

It's clear there are arguments both for and against bringing back either Wilson or Fields, but sticking with one of them is probably — and maybe unfortunately — the Steelers' most logical option for 2025.