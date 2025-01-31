The Cowboys coaching staff is officially set, and Jerry Jones is playing a dangerous game
By Quinn Everts
The Dallas Cowboys have officially hired Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator, according to multiple sources. On its face, this seems like a good hire, as I said earlier before the deal was official. And I stand by that. To be honest, I don't know much about high-level offensive line play, but everyone in the Cardinals organization seems to love Adams, and it seems like he deserves a shot running an offense.
Still — hiring an unproven offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator who struggled mightily in his last gig in Matt Eberflus and a first-time head coach in Brian Schottenheimer all combined together... might frighten Cowboys fans a bit.
Dallas is living on the edge with these three hires
I don't think this Cowboys season will end in disaster like this year did — getting back a franchise quarterback solves a lot of issues — but I'm curious how high the ceiling is for a team hiring an offensive coordinator and a head coach who will both be manning those positions for the first time.
I have no problem with not picking from the old guard of coaches in the NFL; getting some new names in positions is fine, but Jerry Jones is living on the edge here. I don't think you can classify any of these three hires as "sure things" in their new positions, which always leads to some held breath until we see what the on-field product actually looks like.
There's a world where this goes extremely well — they're not nobodies, after all. I have no reason to root against any of these guys; Adams and Schottenheimer paid their dues, and Eberflus was pretty rough in Chicago but I can't help but cheer for him to bounce back in a better position. Succeeding in Dallas is a brutal ask; Godspeed to these three men.