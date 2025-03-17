What's the farthest a First Four team has gone in the March Madness bracket?

Never ignore the First Four.

Since becoming part of the NCAA Tournament in 2011, the First Four has been pretty consequential to the tourney itself. Two teams have made Final Four runs, five have made Sweet 16 appearances, and at least one First Four team has advanced past the first round of the big dance every year except for 2019.

This year's First Four is the most intriguing in years; North Carolina snuck into the tourney and will play a San Diego State team with an excellent resume — including wins against Houston, Creighton and UC San Diego — on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a Texas Longhorns team that made the tourney thanks to two SEC Tournament wins will face off against a Xavier team that made the tourney because... well, if you know why, let me know.

The other four teams in the First Four — American, Mount St. Mary's, St. Francis and Alabama State — are the lowest-ranked teams in the field, and they should just be happy to be in the tourney! But if any of them can pull the ultimate upset of a No. 1 seed in the first round, they won't be the first; Farleigh Dickison was a First Four team in 2023 when they stunned Zach Edey and Purdue in the first round.

So, never say never! Don't let me down, Frankie the Friar.

Here's the company a First Four team would be joining if they get hot at the right time.

Deepest NCAA Tournament runs from First Four teams

Team (Year) Result No. 11 VCU (2011) Final 4 No. 13 La Salle (2013) Sweet 16 No. 11 Tennessee (2014) Sweet 16 No. 11 Syracuse (2018) Sweet 16 No. 11 UCLA (2021) Final 4

Eight other First Four teams have made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament: South Florida in 2012, Dayton in 2015, Wichita State in 2016, USC in 2017, Notre Dame in 2022, Pitt and Farleigh Dickinson in 2023 and Colorado in 2024.

Which 2025 First Four team has the best chance at an NCAA Tournament run?

Before you listen to what I say, please know that I am one of the worst Bracketologists who has lived.

With that being said — Texas to the Sweet 16 isn't too much of a stretch. The Longhorns have a scorer who can pop off in Tre Johnson and they (mostly) held their own against the best competition in college hoops.