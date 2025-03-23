The first NBA Draft riser of the NCAA Tournament has been revealed

Welcome to the NCAA Tournament, JT Toppin. Toppin has been on a tear this NCAA Tournament so far. His latest feat includes dropping 19 points in the first half against Drake and finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the second round win.

That’s the joy of March Madness, not only do teams become a spectacle through the three weeks of the tournament, so do players. And Toppin just might be the first player in the tournament not named Cooper Flagg that is catching the eyes of NBA Scouts.

JT Toppin was UNSTOPPABLE in the first half 💪



🔥 19 PTS | 8 REB | 9-10 FG#MarchMadness @TexasTechMBB

A lot of times, players get opportunities in the NBA because of deep NCAA Tournament runs. In Toppin’s case, he’s proving he’s worth a first round pick. Just before the tournament started, per NBA.com, Toppin was projected to be a second round pick, taken with the No. 34 pick.

If Texas Tech keeps winning and he keeps playing at an elite level, he could make an argument to be selected just outside the lottery or even sneak in.

Why JT Toppin could soar up NBA Mock Drafts with a breakout NCAA Tournament

Though Texas Tech wasn’t expected to be the best team in the field, with Toppin playing the way he is, if they make a run to the Final Four, he could get the exposure to soar up the draft boards.

There’s certainly some talented players ahead of him, but Texas Tech isn’t who they are without him. According to NBA.com, before the tournament started, he was averaging 24.4 points and 11 rebounds over the previous nine games.

He’s currently the 14th best power forward prospect in the upcoming draft. The benefit of the NCAA Tournament is the deeper run the Red Raiders go on, the better teams they play. If Toppin can prove he’s just as good against the inferior teams as he is the best ones, there’s no reason he shouldn’t move up.

Especially if he either takes out a team with a better prospect or outshines them during the tournament. Toppin is proving just how talented he is.

After the NCAA Tournament is all said and done, there’s no way he stays as a second round pick. The way he’s carrying Texas Tech is proof he’s good enough to compete in the NBA.