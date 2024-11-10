The Heisman race doesn't seem like much of a race if you look at Ashton Jeanty's game log

Ashton Jeanty from Boise State is unreal.

• 271 yds, 6 TD

• 200 yds, 3 TD

• 127 yds, 0 TD

• 266 yds, 4 TD

• 186 yds, 3 TD

• 237 yds, 2 TD

• 139 yds, 1 TD

• 180 yds, 2 TD

• 221 yds, 3 TD

It shouldn’t just be a Quarterback award.

Jeanty deserves the Heisman Trophy.