The Heisman race doesn't seem like much of a race if you look at Ashton Jeanty's game log
By Quinn Everts
Watching a real competition in the Heisman race feels pretty good. Usually, by mid-November, we have a clear idea of which quarterback will run away with the award. The Heisman ceremony after the season feels like nothing but a formality most years. That won't be the case in 2024 — if current leaders Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter and Dillon Gabriel keep playing like they have been all year, there could be real suspense when the winner is announced.
All three players are deserving of taking home some hardware, but the Heisman trophy is for the best player in college football. That's Ashton Jeanty.
Travis Hunter is an incredible and singular talent who will make an NFL team very happy, but his impact isn't as big on either side of the ball as Jeanty's is on Boise State's offense.
Plus, Hunter is playing with other high-level players surrounding him. That doesn't diminish Hunter's season at all — especially when he's also playing against some of the best players in the country — but Jeanty is the sole star on Boise State's offense, and defenses gameplan solely around him. Opposing teams do everything in their power to stop Ashton Jeanty because they know he's the only Bronco who can take over a game and they still can't stop him.
Jeanty's game log is hilarious; this looks like when you've fully mastered College Football 25 and can't put the game on any harder difficulty setting.
Boise State isn't just a feel-good story
A lot of arguments against Jeanty's case for Heisman is rooted in the idea that Boise State hasn't played anyone or that the Broncos are playing lower-stakes games than other teams. That's not true, and it's getting more not true each week that Boise State wins and stays near the College Football Playoff picture.
Jeanty making it into the field of 12 with Boise State would be great for college football as a whole. Also, that second game on Jeanty's game log — 200 yards, 3 touchdowns — came against the No. 1 team in the nation. Just saying. This is his award to lose.