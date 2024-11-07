Brandon Miller hits wild buzzer-beater as Hornets beat Pistons in weirdest game of the year
By Quinn Everts
The basketball gods giveth, the basketball gods taketh away. On Wednesday, the basketball gods couldn't decide which franchise they despise more, the Charlotte Hornets or the Detroit Pistons, so this game coming down to a buzzer beater makes sense — the basketball gods wanted to take a few hours off the lives of each fan base.
Brandon Miller was the hero for the Hornets in this one, just a few seconds after he almost gave the game away with a last-second turnover. Poetic, kind of.
With Charlotte up one, Miller received the inbounds pass and was immediately double-teamed, causing him to lose control of the ball. Pistons rookie Ron Holland II picked up the lose ball and drove all the way to the hoop, laying it in and giving Detroit a lead with 6.3 seconds remaining.
Detroit is still finding out how to win
A young team that hasn't won a whole lot in recent years will always take some time figuring out how to close games, as evidenced on the very next play, when a mad scramble led to a Grant Williams 3-pointer. He missed, but Brandon Miller flew in from the weak side, grabbed the rebound and put the ball in right as time expired. Game over, Hornets win.
When young, developing (a nice word for bad, but these teams actually are showing some signs of development) teams face off, there's always the possibility of chaos and Brandon Miller provided that chaos on Wednesday. Miller finished the game with 19 points and his efficiency to start this season is sub-par, but he's clearly a pretty big part of the Hornets future plans and maybe this moment sparks his confidence.
The Pistons will learn how to win eventually – Ron Holland, who made the great play to put Detroit up a point, looks like a great draft pick by the team. Ausar Thompson, defense ace, is still sidelined with an injury. And Cade Cunningham is playing quicker and with more confidence than ever before. Things are turning a corner in Detroit, but it doesn't all happen at once... losing on buzzer-beaters like this is exhibit A.