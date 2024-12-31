The hottest player in Los Angeles is definitely not who you think

Norman Powell over the last 6 Games:



29 PTS - 75% FG - 5/7 3PM

29 PTS - 52% FG - 4/8 3PM

28 PTS - 5 REB - 2 AST

29 PTS - 50% FG - 4/8 3PM

26 PTS - 3 REB - 50% FG

35 PTS - 3 REB - 2 AST



