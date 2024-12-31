The hottest player in Los Angeles is definitely not who you think
By Brennan Sims
Is addition by subtraction a myth? Doesn't appear so. Norman Powell proved the sentiment is true in his December to remember for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Fans and pundits counted the LA Clippers out of playoff contention when Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, combined with Kawhi Leonard's absence. They stand proudly at 19-13, good enough for the 5th seed behind the brilliance of Powell and James Harden (and team defense).
Harden's burden was scheduled to be heavier, but Norman Powell — who is averaging nearly 25 points per game — was not on many bingo cards.
Powell has been a capable scorer since his senior year at UCLA, but his dynamite scoring in the league this year has brought attention back to the Clippers.
Since 12/1/24, Powell has been averaging a whopping 27 PPG with a 63.7 TS%. He's been on a heater all year, and some thought he'd cool down by now. Powell is doubling down, somehow heating up even more. Come off Powell, and he'll burn you.
Catch and pull-up shooting are critical components of elite 3-point shooting, and Powell shines in both. He's shooting a blistering 49% on catch-and-shoot 3's. With Harden setting the table and Powell ready to strike, the two have connected on 52 Harden-to-Powell assists.
Pull-up shooting is even more difficult because these are self-created shots more often than not. It takes a special shooter to connect on 42% of their pull-up 3's. Powell has been unconscious from everywhere. His shot isn't the prettiest, but he's cash with a defender in his face. Powell shoots 36% with a defender between 2-4 feet of him from deep. He forces the defense to stay honest and punishes them with his versatility.
While Powell's shooting sets the stage, he attacks downhill with some of the best at his position. With teams playing up on Powell due to his shooting ability, he's able to get easier open lanes to the rim.
Playing off the ball aids his quest to the basket. Watch how he comes off an Ivica Zubac screen and obliterates the defense on the drive.
Powell doesn't need iso after iso to get going. There's so much value in an off-ball scorer who can get involved with cuts and movement. That's partly how he's crushed opponents in the halfcourt, but transition play has always been a staple in Powell's game.
You would've thought Powell was the 6-foot-8 player who's strong as a bull. At 215 lbs, Powell effortlessly absorbs contact from a much bigger Aaron Gordon and converts on a trickery euro step. Powell is sixth in the league in transition, averaging 6.6 points per game.
He's getting out in the open floor, forcing his opponents to play 100 MPH to defend the Powell onslaught.
Part of his surge is opportunity-based. With an older Harden and no Goerge and Leonard, Powell has had the chance to be the No. 1 option.
Kawhi Leonard is slated to return sometime in January, but don't expect Powell's numbers to change drastically. He may not average 25 a game because there's only one ball, but he's not an on-ball dominator. He'll still get plenty of looks playing off Kawhi and Harden. Kawhi's return won't hurt Powell in transition, either.
If Powell were in the East, there would be much more buzz about a potential All-Star campaign. 25 PPG on 63 TS% is no simple task, regardless of the opportunity one receives. You can't be that efficient unless you're a certified bucket-getter. Powell is proving addition by subtraction isn't just a saying in Clipper Nation.
Stats as of 12/31/24 and via PivotFade, Basketball Reference, Cleaning the Glass, and NBA.com