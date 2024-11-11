The Jets may have completely fumbled their wide receiver situation at the trade deadline
By Quinn Everts
The biggest trade of the weeks leading up to the deadline was Davante Adams to the New York Jets. At least, that's what we thought when it went down.
The New York Jets shipped a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders — with possibility of that turning into a second-round pick if Adams made an All-Pro team this season. Well, at least the Jets don't have to worry about that happening so they'll probably get to keep their second-round pick next year. Hooray for little victories, right?
Davante Adams caught six passes for 31 passes on Sunday as the Jets were blown out by the Cardinals. He hasn't been bad for the Jets — Adams is still a top-flight receiver in the NFL — but a lack of talent was never the problem for the Jets. It was, uh, everything else.
But while Adams hasn't made a huge difference on winning, Mike Williams — who New York traded away basically to make room for Adams — immediately did just that in Pittsburgh.
Mike Williams catches touchdown in first game away from Jets
Sometimes trades don't work out — it's just part of sports. And to say that Davante Adams didn't "work out" for New York would be placing a lot of undue blame for the Jets' situation on Davante Adams, which he probably doesn't deserve.
Still, making a trade for a player to "help" a position, then trading another player at the same position because he wasn't doing enough, then watching the player you traded away become the hero in his very first week with his new team?
Probably not exactly what the Jets had in mind when they shipped Mike Williams off to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that is exactly what happened on Sunday, as the newest Steeler caught a 31-yard pass from Russell Wilson to ultimately win the game. The throw from Russell Wilson was perfection, but Williams ran a great route and hauled in the pass over his shoulder.
Turns out the Jets wide receiver room wasn't holding the team back after all.