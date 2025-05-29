The Kelce brothers just bought a football team called the Goats

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have established their own media empire off the football field. Jason has leaned into his unique persona full-blast since retirement. Meanwhile, Travis is always on their shared podcast, or at some other public event, when he's not catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Now the brothers are embarking on a new venture: football franchise ownership.

"But you can't own an NFL team and play in the league at the same time, right?" Correct. The Kelces aren't quite ready to invest in a big-league club, but their company Garage Beer is apparently ready to (partially) own Kansas City's local indoor football team.

Appropriately, their team mascot is a Goat. The St. Joseph's Goats, formerly of Kansas City. That all fits.

Jason and Travis Kelce invest in Kansas City's indoor football team

While Philadelphia Eagles fans probably aren't thrilled about Jason fraternizing with the enemy, this is a natural move for both brothers, who have actively sought to expand their portfolios beyond their on-field contributions. As for the Kansas City Chiefs fandom, a local team called the 'Goats,' owned by Travis Kelce? Yeah. That feels right.

Jason continues to support Travis at every opportunity. We've seen him in Chiefs gear at the Super Bowl. We know he has affection for the Chiefs and what they're doing, at least in the context of his brother's success. So, while he is absolutely still a Philly legend and a diehard Eagles fan, we can't really get upset about him buying a football team in Kansas City. This is the sort of thing fans can get worked up about, but Travis in a KC icon, on the same level as Jason in Philly. They're embarking on this journey, which is completely unrelated to the NFL, as brothers. Good for them.

The Goats finished in first place among four teams in their Arena League last season, going 7-1 before getting booted in the first round of the playoffs. There is a budding legacy of football greatness in the Kansas City area, so it feels appropriate that the Goats are such a successful group. The Kelce brothers signing on certainly gives the front office some more cachet when it comes to recruiting talent and drawing in fans.

St. Joseph's is roughly an hour outside of Kansas City, so it's a manageable drive for Chiefs fans looking for extra football outside of NFL Sundays. As for the Kelces, their beer company partnering with a football club is extremely fitting and we must wish them the best of luck in this endeavor. How long until Patrick Mahomes becomes the 'Goat' mascot?