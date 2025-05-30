The Knicks fight back after Game 5 win against Indiana

The unofficial mantra of the New York Knicks heading into Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers was "Take it one game at a time." New York was staring down a daunting 3-1 series deficit — a comeback only 13 teams have completed in NBA history. Inside Madison Square Garden, with over 19,000 fans holding their breath, the Knicks responded in the most emphatic way possible.

And what followed? Perhaps the most complete playoff performance New York has delivered this postseason.

Brunson sets the tone, Towns follows up

Jalen Brunson wasted no time making his presence known, scoring 12 of his 32 points in the opening quarter. Not only did he control the offense with poise, but he also avoided early foul trouble, allowing himself to stay aggressive and lead the Knicks from wire to wire.

But Brunson wasn’t alone in this charge.

Enter Karl-Anthony Towns, who was listed as questionable an hour before tip-off with a lingering knee contusion. The crowd erupted when his name was cleared — and he didn’t disappoint. Towns put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, finishing the night with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and a +26 plus-minus.

As Reggie Miller noted on the broadcast: “Nobody on Indiana can guard Towns one-on-one.” And Towns made sure to prove him right.

Jalen Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns became the first teammates to score 20+ in the first 5 games of a Conference Final since Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal in 2002. That's not just dominance, that's history-making basketball.

The unsung hero: Landry Shamet

Yet, the night’s true difference-maker didn’t come from the starting five. It came off the bench.

Landry Shamet, yes — Landry Shamet, became a cult hero in MSG. The chants echoed through the rafters as Shamet played a stretch of high-energy, defensive masterclass basketball. The box score shows just one steal, but the impact was far deeper: contesting shots, boxing out taller players, and navigating screens like a playoff veteran.

He even knocked down a key three-pointer that sent the Garden into a frenzy.

Thibodeau’s decision to re-integrate his bench in the second quarter proved to be a game-shifting move. While the Pacers stagnated, the Knicks’ second unit kept the momentum alive — and the energy flowing.

Pacers collapse under pressure

Indiana, meanwhile, looked rattled. Only one starter reached double digits, Tyrese Haliburton took just seven shots, and Obi Toppin had a night to forget, finishing with a -26 plus-minus.

In what could’ve been a series-clinching game, the Pacers faltered — and now, the series shifts back to Indiana for Game 6.

The Knicks no longer face the pressure of accomplishing the impossible — they’ve already done that. Now, it’s Indiana’s turn to feel the weight. Their comfort is slipping, their confidence wavering, and the city of Indianapolis must now rally behind a team that suddenly looks vulnerable.

Will the Pacers close it out at home — or will the Knicks push this series to the limit?

Saturday holds the answers.