The Knicks want to avoid the Pistons, and it's all because of Cade Cunningham

If the NBA regular season ended right now, the New York Knicks would be stuck with a first-round series against the Detroit Pistons. Nobody in the East probably wants to see the red-hot Pistons right now.

Yet, if there’s one team that is agonizing over the thought of Detroit in the first round, it’s the New York Knicks. The Knicks went nuclear this offseason to make sure they didn’t have to worry about early playoff exits.

Unfortunately, that may not be enough as Cade Cunningham and the young Pistons are eyeing an upset in a turnaround season that saw them go from a lottery pick to a playoff berth. But there’s more than just facing a team that’s been scorching since the All-star break.

Cunningham has been a Knicks killer this year, averaging almost 31 points in his last five games against New York. The Knicks have no answer for the tall guard that can score, facilitate and play defense. It’s not a good recipe for a team looking to avoid another early exit in the NBA playoffs.

The New York Knicks could have deja vu of last year’s NBA playoffs thanks to Cade Cunningham

The Knicks made light work of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs last year, but were stunned by the Indiana Pacers in the second round in seven games. That prompted them to make some drastic moves to fortify their roster.

It could all be for naught if they have to face the Pistons. Cunningham has torched New York in his last five appearances. Including Thursday’s game, Cunningham has two 36-point showings against the Knicks in each of the last two appearances.

But it’s not just his scoring ability. The Knicks have to take into account that Cunningham can facilitate and run the offense. He’s largely why the Pistons have dramatically improved in one season.

Cunningham is averaging eight assists per game against New York. In the four games between the two teams this season, Cunningham is one of four players averaging double figures against New York.

Cunningham and the Pistons could stun the Knicks, bringing New York treacherous memories from last year. I’m not saying it’s a foregone conclusion that the Pistons beat the Knicks in a seven-game series. That said, the Pistons have won the last three meetings and won the series 3-1. Do with that information, what you will.