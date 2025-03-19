The least-discussed player in the Luka Doncic trade may have found a home in Philly



It's been clear for weeks that the Luka Doncic trade changed the landscape of the NBA. But the deal was so massive that we've yet to really wrap our heads around all of the ripple effects, and the fallout continues to create more winners and losers.

While the Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten the star they wanted, the Philadelphia 76ers may have gotten a hidden gem in the deal in the form of former first-rounder Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino is playing the best basketball of his professional career after clearing waivers from the Utah Jazz and signing a two-way contract with the Sixers; he posted career highs in points, threes made, threes attempted, and minutes played in Philly's 130-125 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Hood-Schifino played the best game of his young NBA career in the Sixers' win in Dallas on Sunday, posting career-highs in the following areas:



- 23:28

- 19 points

- 6 FGM

- 5 3PM

- 9 3PA



All of Hood-Schifino's made shots against the Mavericks: pic.twitter.com/G29SMyKqNn — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) March 16, 2025

Jalen Hood-Schifino thriving in new opportunity



The Sixers newcomer is benefiting from an increased role in Philadelphia after several key players have gone down with injuries, allowing him to carve out a niche for himself. He was the No.17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by L.A., but he struggled to find a consistent role in a Lakers rotation dominated by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

During his rookie season, he spent time with the Lakers' G-League Affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, averaging 22 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 43.2 percent. His second season in South Bay would be much better, posting 27 points and four assists through three games. Overall, he would appear in 23 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in two seasons.

He signed with the 76ers after being waived to the Utah Jazz and immediately showcased his value by torching the short-handed Mavericks. Interestingly enough, the Dallas Mavericks are in the same boat as the 76ers. Both teams have been decimated by injuries this season and could benefit from having players from having some extra bodies.