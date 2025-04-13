The Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau thrills on Saturday as he chases Rory McIlroy on final day

They don’t call it “moving day” for nothing, with both Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau bringing some major magic on Saturday at The Masters. Both rivals began the day with birdies on the first hole, with McIlroy hitting two eagles that helped him stay on top of the leaderboard. DeChambeau counter-punched with his own six birdies, with three bogeys keeping him from matching the Irishman’s lead.

Things heated up once McIlroy and DeChambeau got to the back nine, with the Irishman carding a second eagle on the 15th hole. Not to be rattled, the American golfer put on a surge of putter brilliance of his own on the back nine. A glorious 48 foot putt from the sideline set the seal on DeChambeau’s message that the game was afoot.

An emphatic finish. Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 18 ahead of the final round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8McweulZGO — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

"That is what dreams are made of," DeChambeau said after his third round that culminated in that rousing birdie, according to Athlon Sports.

"I've gotta give myself a good chance going to the back nine tomorrow. I have more work to do on the range. I'm just excited for the challenge ahead."

Bryson DeChambeau's strong Saturday sets up showdown with Rory McIlroy in Masters finale

What a thrilling finish to a day that looked more like a preview of McIlroy’s coronation for the Career Grand Slam, with a green jacket the only major prize that’s eluded him. While the first day leader Justin Rose buckled under the pressure, McIlroy’s steady excellence was on display all day, with very little mistakes. If McIlroy showed nerves on the first day, throwing away his chances in a disastrous back nine, the Irishman’s steady resolve seemingly left other golfers in the dust. That was, until DeChambeau began chasing the four-time major winner.

Rory's start at the Masters 😮



3 on Hole 1

3 on Hole 2

3 on Hole 3

3 on Hole 4

3 on Hole 5

3 on Hole 6



McIlroy is the first player in Masters history to start a round with six consecutive 3s or better on the scorecard. pic.twitter.com/e7Yrp6fwdM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2025

“It was an awesome day and it obviously puts me in a great position,’’ McIlroy said via the New York Post.

With McIlroy’s finish at 12-under, DeChambeau sits just two strokes behind him, setting up a rematch of the electrifying U.S. Open final from last year.

Back in 2024, Bryson DeChambeau took Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open hopes away in dramatic fashion en route to his second major title.



Now, they will go head-to-head in the final round of the Masters on Sunday 👀🍿 #themasters pic.twitter.com/KshwtbDGRB — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2025

Heading into Sunday is a potential showdown of two great rivals who will be paired in the final grouping. DeChambeau, who plays on the LIV Tour, has a way of steeling his nerves in the penultimate moments and may have the slight edge over PGA darling McIlroy. A twice-decorated U.S. Open champion, DeChambeau is also gunning for his first green jacket and a third major.

McIlroy is hoping to achieve his fifth major along with the Career Grand Slam. With a fifth major, McIlroy would enter a very elite group of golfers who have five or more major titles, including Phil Mickelson’s six, Brooks Koepka’s five (both on the LIV Tour), and of course Tiger Woods’ 15.

“The big thing is not to make it a match, to stay in my own little world,’’ McIlroy added, via the New York Post. “There are some other players on that leaderboard that can make a run. I just have to do what I’ve been doing and surround myself in my own cocoon.

“[DeChambeau] will do what he does and I just have to stay firm.’’

"It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it," DeChambeau said, according to ESPN. "We both want to win really, really badly. You know, shoot, there's a lot of great players behind us, too. Got to be mindful of that and focus. It's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best."

Expect an epic final-day showdown between two of golf’s most compelling figures on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the top contenders include:

1. Rory McIlroy: -12 (66)

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -10 (69)

3. Corey Conners: -8 (70)

T4. Patrick Reed: -6 (69)

T4. Ludvig Åberg: -6 (69)

T6. Jason Day: -5 (71)

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -5 (72)

T6. Shane Lowry: -5 (72)

T6. Justin Rose: -5 (75)

The final pairing of McIlroy and DeChambeau are expected to tee off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.