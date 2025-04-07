The Masters picks 2025: Expert picks, predictions and analysis for Augusta National

The Masters is finally here and the golf world is currently descending upon Augusta National Golf Club for the first major championship of the year, my personal favorite (and the favorite of many others) golf tournament, and a week that is filled with narratives. Rory McIlroy is searching for his first Masters and the career grand slam, Scottie Scheffler is aiming to get back-to-back Green Jackets, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau aim to keep their major momentum going, and so much more.

When it comes to dissecting Augusta and diagnosing how players will perform at The Masters, though, things can be tricky even if the data you should be looking at is obvious too. It starts with ball-striking as no place tests players tee-to-green like this one, especially in what could be cold, wet conditions. Furthermore, experience and history at AGNC also matter a great deal, as does overall current form. You don't play your way into form at The Masters — you capitalize on it when it's already there.

So where will we end up come the Sunday walk down the 18th hole at Augusta? That's what we're trying to figure out as we dive into our full and loaded picks and predictions for The Masters 2025.

Golf betting record in 2025: 10-40-0, +26.385 Units (-4 Units at Valero) | One and Done Total for 2025: $5,404,156 (Gary Woodland at Valero, $37,525)

Note: All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Masters picks: Outright winners for Augusta in 2025

Rory McIlroy to win The Masters, 2 Units (+650)

There's no doubt that this is setting myself up for more Rory McIlroy heartbreak at The Masters but this truly seems like an "if not now, when?" situation for the Northern Irishman. Rory is in complete form we haven't seen in some time. His driver is still a superpower, but he's overall seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds while also putting well, scoring well on Par 5s, showing improvement with his wedges and irons, and walking around with confidence. It's all coming together for him in a big way and, as a glutton for punishment, let's ride for McIlroy again.

Collin Morikawa to win The Masters, 1 Unit (+1800, DraftKings)

Speaking of stellar play, Collin Morikawa actually leads The Masters field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last three months, a full 0.4 strokes ahead of Rory in second place. Furthermore, he's coming off of three straight Top 10s at Augusta, including finishing T3 last year. His game is in the right place to compete at a tournament where he's had success, especially coming in with five straight finishes overall inside the Top 17 leading in. If you're not on Morikawa, you're ignoring the signs.

Maverick McNealy to win The Masters, 0.2 Units (+15000, FanDuel)

We're going to fire on one longshot here with Maverick McNealy. While it's been an eternity since someone making their debut at The Masters, the signs are there with McNealy, especially after a strong T3 in Texas. He's quietly 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings, has his first career win under his belt, and has leveled up as a ball-striker. It's not confident, but I'd be kicking myself overlooking the fit for McNealy coming into this week.

The Masters picks for Top 5 Top 10, Top 20, One and Done

Bryson DeChambeau to finish Top 5 at The Masters (+360, DraftKings including ties)

It seemed like Bryson DeChambeau's once-boisterous claims about The Masters and Augusta would haunt him until last year. Not only did he finish T6 in that tournament, he then went on to win the US Open at Pinehurst. He looks the part of a matured player and, more importantly, someone who levels up his ball-striking and short game to compliment his near-unmatched distance off the tee for majors. With that, let's ride with Bryson to come through near the top of the leaderboard again this week.

Jordan Spieth to finish Top 10 at The Masters (+275)

Why the hell not. Jordan Spieth at Augusta just elicits all the good feelings about golf and, though it's been anything but consistent, there have been signs that the Spieth Magic is back on the menu. I don't think he's playing well enough, particularly off the tee and with his approach play, to win another Green Jacket. However, his short game and tee-to-green play are good enough right now to come to a place where he's enjoyed so much success and put together a good week.

Patrick Reed to finish Top 20 at The Masters (+180, DraftKings including ties)

You don't have to like Patrick Reed, but the simple truth of the matter is that, LIV Golf or not, the guy is made to play Augusta National Golf Club. Despite his overall form not being what it once was, he's still finished T12 or better in four of the last five Masters. Now, coming off some solid finishes on LIV and some high-end flashes, including a blistering first round at Doral, I think Reed can navigate this familiar venue well enough to get into the Top 20 once again.

One and Done pick for The Masters: Rory McIlroy

We ride or die with Rory this week. Someone pray for me.

The Masters picks: More best bets for Augusta National

Sergio Garcia to finish as Top LIV player at The Masters, 0.3 Units (+1800)

The recent history at The Masters for Sergio Garcia hasn't been crazy by any stretch of the imagination but he obviously has enjoyed a great career here. More importantly, he's shaping up based on his play on LIV Golf to attack this week. On LIV Golf, he's second in fairways hit, tied for first in scrambling, fourth in Greens in Regulation and middle of the pack in putting this season. That's the tried-and-true recipe for success with Garcia, especially when he comes to Augusta. While I like DeChambeau and Reed as surer options, this is worth a dart throw.

Maverick McNealy Top Debutant at The Masters, 0.5 Units (+800, FanDuel)

More love for McNealy but I love this with how he's playing, his situation, and the competition. Put it like this: Why is Maverick McNealy fifth on the odss board among debutants behind Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai, Taylor Pendrith and tied with Thomas Detry? It doesn't compute with me, especially because I also like his pedigree a bit more than that. So let's take another swing here on Mav.

Laurie Canter to finish Top 20 at The Masters, 0.5 Units (+500)

This might feel a bit random considering the odd journey of Laurie Canter back from LIV Golf to the PGA Tour and now The Masters but I love where he's at. He ranks second in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds, a span that includes three Top 3 finishes overseas. That ball-striking is impossible for me to argue with and I believe that he's going to be a surprise name flirting with the leaderboard throughout the week.