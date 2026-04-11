The Masters leaderboard and who has the best chance to catch Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy answered every question about how he'd follow up his emotional win at The Masters a year ago, and it's been emphatic over the first two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. Green jacket sitting in his locker room, he tied for the first-round lead in the 2026 Masters Tournament, then ran out to a record-setting six-shot lead after 36 holes with a blistering 65 on Friday. Now, the only question is if anyone can catch him.

While McIlroy is the first player to hold a six-shot lead at the midway point of the tournament, there have been a handful of players with five-shot leads after 36 holes at the Masters — and all but one went on to win. All that is to say, it's unlikely that anyone actually does chase down McIlroy, but nothing's impossible at Augusta. So let's look at where the leaderboard stands entering the third round, and assess who has the best chance at making Sunday with Rory dramatic, if nothing else.

Masters leaderboard entering Round 3

Patrick Reed at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Masters Leaderboard Score to Par (36 Holes) 1. Rory McIlroy -12 T2. Patrick Reed -6 T2. Sam Burns -6 T4. Tommy Fleetwood -5 T4. Shane Lowry -5 T4. Justin Rose -5 T7. Cameron Young -4 T7. Jason Day -4 T7. Kristoffer Reitan -4 T7, Haotong Li -4 T7. Tyrrell Hatton -4 T7. Wyndham Clark -4

Patrick Reed and Sam Burns are the two closest competitors to Rory through the first two rounds at the Masters — but again, we're still talking about players who are six shots off the lead. They're not all that close. But it is worth noting that Reed was in the top-five and fired off consecutive rounds of 3-under 69 to get to this point, while Burns was tied with McIlroy for the first-round lead, and then surged late with a birdie to get into the final group on Saturday.

What's interesting to me is to see the guys on the leaderboard who "got hot", so to speak, in the second round, and could potentially keep surging closer to the lead if they continue their form. Cameron Young is one of those, who shot 5-under on Friday after being 1-over on Thursday. But the real one in that was Tyrrell Hatton, who nearly matched McIlroy's 65 on Friday by shooting a 6-under 66. For a player who has played Augusta well over the years, that feels relevant.

And let's not forget Justin Rose, either. He's seven shots back of McIlroy — but that's also the same margin he trailed Rory by at the Masters Tournament a year ago entering the final round. Rose chased him down and eventually forced a playoff, where he came up short amid McIlroy's triumph. But now the same margin behind, that's a juicy narrative that could develop.

There's a lot to consider, but if we're talking about who has the best chance to do it,

Who has the best chance to catch Rory McIlroy at the Masters?

Scottie Scheffler at the Masters | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For starters, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Scottie Scheffler. Was he 12 shots back of McIlroy entering the third round? Yes. Did he come out and make six of those strokes back in his first 11 holes on Saturday? Also yes. Scheffler hasn't been close to his peak form through the first two rounds, but if the two-time winner of the green jacket turns it on and Rory falls back to the field, it could create some real drama for a finish.

But if we're looking at the top of the leaderboard and trying to figure out which players have the best chance, the two that stand out most to me are Patrick Reed and Justin Rose.

Statistically, both players are fitting the bill. Rose was third in Strokes-gained: Approach in the field through the first two rounds of action, but doing so while also being positive in strokes-gained in the other three categories as well. Furthermore, he's been so close so many times at Augusta that, despite not having a win, his comfort level at the Masters can't be ignored when he's trying to make a run.

That's also true for Reed. Even when he's been in bad form, he's still had the comfort level to succeed at the Masters. But he's playing exceptionally well on the DP World Tour coming into the week, and has continued that. yes, I do sometimes worry about a SG: Putting heavy profile, which Reed is (2.23 of his 4.75 SG: Total have been ont he greens). However, I worry about that with him less than others, especially because he's still positive in the other three categories and gaining 2.52 strokes tee-to-green entering Round 3.

Again, it's unlikely that Rory gets caught, especially with how well he played in the first two rounds and somehow with room to be even better if he reins in the driver a bit more. However, if someone's going to do it, the safe money would be Reed, Rose or Scottie.