The Masters payout distribution 2026: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Winning The Masters is what every golfer dreams of, especially when you're on the precipice of doing it like Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young were coming into Sunday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. But in addition to realized golf dreams, a green jacket, a membership at Augusta, and all that comes with winning, players are now eyeing all of the Masters prize money they can take home as the largest winner's share in golf now.
For the 2026 Masters Tournament, Augusta National announced that they would be setting a record for their total purse at $22.5 million, the largest prize money pool in Masters history, and one of the biggest purses in golf. The winner's payout also follows suit, but we see it throughout the rest of the Masters payouts too, as the field is one of the smallest in golf as well.
How much money does the Masters winner get? Prize money share and total purse
The Masters winner will receive a ridiculous $4.6 million along with the green jacket for their victory this year. This is by far the biggest prize that Augusta has ever handed out to a champion, which goes hand-in-hand with the $22.5 million total purse this week being the largest total sum of prize money that's ever been doled out in this tournament.
More importantly, the $4.6 million payout for the winner of the Masters makes it the largest winner's prize money, more than even The Players Championship, any of the other three majors, or even those given out on LIV Golf.
The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2026
Finishing Position
Masters Prize Money
Winner
$4.5 million
2nd
$2.43 million
3rd
$1.53 million
4th
$1.08 million
5th
$900,000
6th
$810,000
7th
$753,750
8th
$697,500
9th
$652,500
10th
$607,500
11th
$562,500
12th
$517,500
13th
$472,500
14th
$427,500
15th
$405,000
16th
$382,500
17th
$360,000
18th
$337,500
19th
$315,000
20th
$292,500
21st
$270,000
22nd
$252,000
23rd
$234,000
24th
$216,000
25th
$198,000
26th
$180,000
27th
$173,250
28th
$166,500
29th
$159,750
30th
$153,000
31st
$146,250
32nd
$139,500
33rd
$132,750
34th
$127,125
35th
$121,500
36th
$115,875
37th
$110,250
38th
$105,750
39th
$101,250
40th
$96,750
41st
$92,250
42nd
$87,750
43rd
$83,250
44th
$78,750
45th
$74,250
46th
$69,750
47th
$65,250
48th
$61,650
49th
$58,500
50th
$56,700
51st
$55,350
52nd
Less Than $55,350
53rd
Less Than $55,350
54th
Less Than $55,350
As mentioned, the limited field at the Masters Tournament means that the payouts are massive. The top 39 players in the field all clear $100,000 for the week, while the top four all take home more than $1 million. That's only furthered by the fact that we also saw the purse increase this year, meaning there's even more money to go around.
One thing to note, though, is that Augusta National and the Masters only announce the official payout for the Top 50 in the field, which plays into their cut rules — the Top 50 and ties will make it to play the weekend. What they officially announce is that players finishing outside of the Top 50 will receive $55,350 and decreasing amounts that are determined by a player's score for their finish. Those official totals won't be announced until after the tournament.
But perhaps the coolest thing that the Masters does when it comes to payouts is reward players who simply qualified for the tournament.
How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?
That's right — even the players who miss the cut at Augusta get some prize money just for making the highly exclusive major championship field. Players who miss the cut at the Masters still go home with $25,000 as a payout, which is more than we see for some players who finish at the bottom of the leaderboard, even after making the cut, in a standard PGA Tour event. That's a nice gesture from Augusta and Co.
And for what it's worth, there were plenty of notable players to miss the cut this week that will be getting the $25K payday. Bryson DeChambeau is certainly the biggest name, but there were others like Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Smith and many others who also failed to make it to the weekend at the Masters.
The Masters purse history: Winners and their prize money
The Masters has seen an influx of prize money in recent years, and we can see that even when we look at just the last five years and compare it to the $4.5 million winner's share and $22.5 million total purse for 2026.
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy
$4.2 million
$21 million
2024 Masters
Scottie Scheffler
$3.6 million
$20 million
2023 Masters
Jon Rahm
$3.24 million
$18 million
2022 Masters
Scottie Scheffler
$2.7 million
$15 million
2021 Masters
Hideki Matsuyama
$2.07 million
$11.5 million
Quite literally five years ago, the total purse was almost half of the size that is in the 2026 Masters, and the winner's prize money has more than doubled. Even for a tournament of this magnitude and with the rapid influx of money in the golf world, that's absurd — but also a rewarding payday for winning maybe the most famous tournament in the world.