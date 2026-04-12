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The Masters payout distribution 2026: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Full breakdown for the Masters Tournament purse, winner's prize money and payouts for every player in the field at Augusta.
ByCody Williams|
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The Masters
The Masters | David Cannon/GettyImages

Winning The Masters is what every golfer dreams of, especially when you're on the precipice of doing it like Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young were coming into Sunday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. But in addition to realized golf dreams, a green jacket, a membership at Augusta, and all that comes with winning, players are now eyeing all of the Masters prize money they can take home as the largest winner's share in golf now.

For the 2026 Masters Tournament, Augusta National announced that they would be setting a record for their total purse at $22.5 million, the largest prize money pool in Masters history, and one of the biggest purses in golf. The winner's payout also follows suit, but we see it throughout the rest of the Masters payouts too, as the field is one of the smallest in golf as well.

How much money does the Masters winner get? Prize money share and total purse

The Masters winner will receive a ridiculous $4.6 million along with the green jacket for their victory this year. This is by far the biggest prize that Augusta has ever handed out to a champion, which goes hand-in-hand with the $22.5 million total purse this week being the largest total sum of prize money that's ever been doled out in this tournament.

More importantly, the $4.6 million payout for the winner of the Masters makes it the largest winner's prize money, more than even The Players Championship, any of the other three majors, or even those given out on LIV Golf.

The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2026

Cameron Young at the Masters
Cameron Young at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

Masters Prize Money

Winner

$4.5 million

2nd

$2.43 million

3rd

$1.53 million

4th

$1.08 million

5th

$900,000

6th

$810,000

7th

$753,750

8th

$697,500

9th

$652,500

10th

$607,500

11th

$562,500

12th

$517,500

13th

$472,500

14th

$427,500

15th

$405,000

16th

$382,500

17th

$360,000

18th

$337,500

19th

$315,000

20th

$292,500

21st

$270,000

22nd

$252,000

23rd

$234,000

24th

$216,000

25th

$198,000

26th

$180,000

27th

$173,250

28th

$166,500

29th

$159,750

30th

$153,000

31st

$146,250

32nd

$139,500

33rd

$132,750

34th

$127,125

35th

$121,500

36th

$115,875

37th

$110,250

38th

$105,750

39th

$101,250

40th

$96,750

41st

$92,250

42nd

$87,750

43rd

$83,250

44th

$78,750

45th

$74,250

46th

$69,750

47th

$65,250

48th

$61,650

49th

$58,500

50th

$56,700

51st

$55,350

52nd

Less Than $55,350

53rd

Less Than $55,350

54th

Less Than $55,350

As mentioned, the limited field at the Masters Tournament means that the payouts are massive. The top 39 players in the field all clear $100,000 for the week, while the top four all take home more than $1 million. That's only furthered by the fact that we also saw the purse increase this year, meaning there's even more money to go around.

One thing to note, though, is that Augusta National and the Masters only announce the official payout for the Top 50 in the field, which plays into their cut rules — the Top 50 and ties will make it to play the weekend. What they officially announce is that players finishing outside of the Top 50 will receive $55,350 and decreasing amounts that are determined by a player's score for their finish. Those official totals won't be announced until after the tournament.

But perhaps the coolest thing that the Masters does when it comes to payouts is reward players who simply qualified for the tournament.

How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?

The Masters payout prize money purse
Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters | Grace Smith-Imagn Images

That's right — even the players who miss the cut at Augusta get some prize money just for making the highly exclusive major championship field. Players who miss the cut at the Masters still go home with $25,000 as a payout, which is more than we see for some players who finish at the bottom of the leaderboard, even after making the cut, in a standard PGA Tour event. That's a nice gesture from Augusta and Co.

And for what it's worth, there were plenty of notable players to miss the cut this week that will be getting the $25K payday. Bryson DeChambeau is certainly the biggest name, but there were others like Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Smith and many others who also failed to make it to the weekend at the Masters.

The Masters purse history: Winners and their prize money

The Masters has seen an influx of prize money in recent years, and we can see that even when we look at just the last five years and compare it to the $4.5 million winner's share and $22.5 million total purse for 2026.

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy

$4.2 million

$21 million

2024 Masters

Scottie Scheffler

$3.6 million

$20 million

2023 Masters

Jon Rahm

$3.24 million

$18 million

2022 Masters

Scottie Scheffler

$2.7 million

$15 million

2021 Masters

Hideki Matsuyama

$2.07 million

$11.5 million

Quite literally five years ago, the total purse was almost half of the size that is in the 2026 Masters, and the winner's prize money has more than doubled. Even for a tournament of this magnitude and with the rapid influx of money in the golf world, that's absurd — but also a rewarding payday for winning maybe the most famous tournament in the world.

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