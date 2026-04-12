The Masters payout distribution 2026: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Winning The Masters is what every golfer dreams of, especially when you're on the precipice of doing it like Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young were coming into Sunday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. But in addition to realized golf dreams, a green jacket, a membership at Augusta, and all that comes with winning, players are now eyeing all of the Masters prize money they can take home as the largest winner's share in golf now.

For the 2026 Masters Tournament, Augusta National announced that they would be setting a record for their total purse at $22.5 million, the largest prize money pool in Masters history, and one of the biggest purses in golf. The winner's payout also follows suit, but we see it throughout the rest of the Masters payouts too, as the field is one of the smallest in golf as well.

How much money does the Masters winner get? Prize money share and total purse

The Masters winner will receive a ridiculous $4.6 million along with the green jacket for their victory this year. This is by far the biggest prize that Augusta has ever handed out to a champion, which goes hand-in-hand with the $22.5 million total purse this week being the largest total sum of prize money that's ever been doled out in this tournament.

More importantly, the $4.6 million payout for the winner of the Masters makes it the largest winner's prize money, more than even The Players Championship, any of the other three majors, or even those given out on LIV Golf.

The Masters payout distribution by finishing position in 2026

Cameron Young at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Finishing Position Masters Prize Money Winner $4.5 million 2nd $2.43 million 3rd $1.53 million 4th $1.08 million 5th $900,000 6th $810,000 7th $753,750 8th $697,500 9th $652,500 10th $607,500 11th $562,500 12th $517,500 13th $472,500 14th $427,500 15th $405,000 16th $382,500 17th $360,000 18th $337,500 19th $315,000 20th $292,500 21st $270,000 22nd $252,000 23rd $234,000 24th $216,000 25th $198,000 26th $180,000 27th $173,250 28th $166,500 29th $159,750 30th $153,000 31st $146,250 32nd $139,500 33rd $132,750 34th $127,125 35th $121,500 36th $115,875 37th $110,250 38th $105,750 39th $101,250 40th $96,750 41st $92,250 42nd $87,750 43rd $83,250 44th $78,750 45th $74,250 46th $69,750 47th $65,250 48th $61,650 49th $58,500 50th $56,700 51st $55,350 52nd Less Than $55,350 53rd Less Than $55,350 54th Less Than $55,350

As mentioned, the limited field at the Masters Tournament means that the payouts are massive. The top 39 players in the field all clear $100,000 for the week, while the top four all take home more than $1 million. That's only furthered by the fact that we also saw the purse increase this year, meaning there's even more money to go around.

One thing to note, though, is that Augusta National and the Masters only announce the official payout for the Top 50 in the field, which plays into their cut rules — the Top 50 and ties will make it to play the weekend. What they officially announce is that players finishing outside of the Top 50 will receive $55,350 and decreasing amounts that are determined by a player's score for their finish. Those official totals won't be announced until after the tournament.

But perhaps the coolest thing that the Masters does when it comes to payouts is reward players who simply qualified for the tournament.

How much money do players who missed the cut at The Masters make?

Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters | Grace Smith-Imagn Images

That's right — even the players who miss the cut at Augusta get some prize money just for making the highly exclusive major championship field. Players who miss the cut at the Masters still go home with $25,000 as a payout, which is more than we see for some players who finish at the bottom of the leaderboard, even after making the cut, in a standard PGA Tour event. That's a nice gesture from Augusta and Co.

And for what it's worth, there were plenty of notable players to miss the cut this week that will be getting the $25K payday. Bryson DeChambeau is certainly the biggest name, but there were others like Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Smith and many others who also failed to make it to the weekend at the Masters.

The Masters purse history: Winners and their prize money

The Masters has seen an influx of prize money in recent years, and we can see that even when we look at just the last five years and compare it to the $4.5 million winner's share and $22.5 million total purse for 2026.

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Masters Rory McIlroy $4.2 million $21 million 2024 Masters Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million $20 million 2023 Masters Jon Rahm $3.24 million $18 million 2022 Masters Scottie Scheffler $2.7 million $15 million 2021 Masters Hideki Matsuyama $2.07 million $11.5 million

Quite literally five years ago, the total purse was almost half of the size that is in the 2026 Masters, and the winner's prize money has more than doubled. Even for a tournament of this magnitude and with the rapid influx of money in the golf world, that's absurd — but also a rewarding payday for winning maybe the most famous tournament in the world.