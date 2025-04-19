The Milwaukee Bucks player who could be an X-factor against the Pacers

Every series has a variable. Tyrese Halliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the straws that stir the drink, but somebody's gotta bring the lemonade, too. In the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks first-round rematch, an unlikely supporting character will likely have to emerge as a difference-maker in a win or two.

For over a decade, Khris Middleton was relied upon to be that variable until injuries sapped him of his je ne sais quoi. A few years ago, you could’ve counted on Jrue Holiday’s defensive heroics or Brook Lopez' two-way ability to complete the Bucks puzzle.

The man known as Splash Mountain is the career shot-block leader among active players and simultaneously a bespoke floor spacer in the frontcourt alongside Antetokounmpo. Their yin and yang styles have allowed them to thrive for seven seasons.

Due to the front office’s inability to develop viable core pieces, Kyle Kuzma was acquired from Washington to provide some relief on the wing. However, since the trade deadline, he’s blended into the wallpaper. He’ll give Milwaukee 14-18 points, but don’t expect him to make clutch shots or do anything outside of his defined role to elevate the Bucks.

Kevin Porter Jr. might swing the series

Against Indiana, Kevin Porter Jr. may be that player. Porter Jr. arrived in Milwaukee as the tarnished gem in a trade with the Clippers for 2023 first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp who’d been collecting dust on the pine.

Porter is an extraordinarily gifted player with an unsavory past. Four years ago, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Porter became the youngest player to drop 50. With the right head on his shoulders, he could have been a fringe All-Star in his league. However, his career apex may be afoot. The Bucks backcourt will be in flux until Damian Lillard is cleared for a return to action, and Porter is taking advantage.

Even if Lillard does return quickly, there's no guarantee he'll be in playoff shape. Furthermore, in his appearances against the Pacers this season, he tallied 18 points a contest on 35.5 percent shooting. Among regular rotation players, Lillard has the lowest defensive rating.

Against second units or starting backcourts, Porter has demonstrated a potent scoring touch and natural playmaking ability. It wouldn’t come out of nowhere though. Over the final two weeks, Porter Jr. has been a stud, averaging 16 points, 5 helpers, five boards while shooting 50 percent from the field, and league average beyond the arc. Porter isn't the natural offensive conductor that Halliburton is, but his thermodynamic scoring ability has been pivotal to the Bucks potential.

More importantly, before his injury Porter’s minutes allowed Lillard to play off the ball more. Porter scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter during Milwaukee's comeback against Minnesota made all the difference. His nifty spin move and bucket in the paint clinched an overtime win against Miami. He also led Antetokounmpo in transition to put Miami up by one a minute earlier. Antetokounmpo has led the way in Lillard’s absence, but every step of the way Porter Jr. has filled in the gaps.