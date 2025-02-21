The most important player on each WNBA team this season

The WNBA offseason has never brought more intrigue and changes than it did in 2025.

With the extensive reshuffling of both players and coaches, as well as a new franchise being thrown into the mix, fans of the W should give themselves some grace as they learn just how much the landscape changed in a few months.

This game, however, is still about the players. Each team underwent some sort of adjustment this offseason, but what has not changed is that each organization has a player most crucial to their success. This is not always their best player, but without them, their team could be in trouble.

Atlanta Dream - Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner's best days are certainly behind her, but the Dream added her in free agency to be a key cog in the team's success this season. Atlanta chose to let Tina Charles walk this offseason in favor of Griner, so they are expecting an upgrade in terms of production down low. The Dream snuck into the playoffs last season and got swept in the first round, but if Griner can at least take a sip from the fountain of youth, Atlanta could be a contender.

Chicago Sky - Angel Reese

Angel Reese had a solid rookie season in 2024 but left a lot to be desired. She had an effective field goal percentage of 39.5%, which is well below the bell curve, so if she can be more efficient, then that opens things up for the Sky. If she can expand her game a bit this offseason as well, then the Sky may have enough pieces to be able to make a playoff push in 2025.

Connecticut Sun - Marina Mabrey

Despite Mabrey's ongoing saga with the Connecticut Sun's front office, she will be the team's most important player this season. In what should be an expanded role in 2025, Mabrey has the opportunity to establish herself as a true No. 1 option and the team should go as far as she can carry them. The biggest challenge for the Sun will be keeping her happy.

Dallas Wings - DiJonai Carrington

Arike Ogunbowale's talents are well-established in the WNBA but her history has indicated that she cannot win consistently by herself, as no player can. Enter DiJonai Carrington, who is coming off of a career season in Connecticut with the Sun. Now, she'll have the opportunity in Dallas to be even more of a featured player and prove that she help turn a team around.

Golden State Valkyries - Tiffany Hayes

The Valkyries are likely to struggle quite a bit during their inaugural WNBA season but Tiffany Hayes is by far the most experienced and accomplished player on the roster. Hayes has seen her role decrease in recent seasons but has a chance once again to re-establish herself as a team's main option. If Golden State has any success in 2025, it will likely be due to Hayes' play.

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark

Let's not kid ourselves, Caitlin Clark is the most important player on the Fever and perhaps in the entire WNBA. The Indiana Fever had a massive turnaround last season due to Clark's play but still felt short despite her historic rookie campaign. Now, the team has built a solid roster around her and the Fever will go as far as Clark can take them.

Las Vegas Aces - A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson, much like Clark, is undeniably her team's most important player this season. With Kelsey Plum being swapped out for Jewel Loyd and Jackie Young having a down year last season, all eyes will be on Wilson to right the ship. Expectations will be high for the reigning MVP, but if she plays at her best and can raise the level of those around her, the Aces may be back in championship conversations soon.

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink

If Cameron Brink can return from injury and be the player that the Sparks drafted her to be, then Los Angeles should be a darkhorse candidate in the WNBA playoffs. Kelsey Plum was added this offseason to help out and Rickea Jackson should only continue to grow early in her career. Brink can be the missing piece and raise the floor of the team immediately if she plays well, but if she doesn't, the Sparks may have to go back to the drawing board.

Minnesota Lynx - Courtney Williams

Napheesa Collier is undoubtedly the best player on the Lynx, but the team is best when Courtney Williams is playing at a high level. Williams was a force in the playoffs for Minnesota last season until a bad performance in Game 5 of the Finals sunk the team's chances of winning a championship. As one of the league's best defenders as well, Williams has to play well for this Lynx team or they'll wind up disappointed in 2025 as well.

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu is the Liberty's most important player simply because she has the ball in her hands the most. Breanna Stewart may score more but Ionescu must handle the ball all game, distribute, and find ways to create for herself as well. Without her stability at the point guard position, New York's entire rhythm would be thrown off, making her the team's most important player.

Phoenix Mercury - Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper has been the main option for her teams in recent years, but she has never played with a player like Alyssa Thomas before. Copper took her game to new heights in 2024 and if she can adjust to what will be a new play style and almost an entirely different roster without missing a beat, then the Mercury could have an outside chance of winning a title.

Seattle Storm - The No. 2 pick

Seattle signaled this offseason that they were building for the future. In accordance with that, their most important player this season will be whoever they choose to select with the No. 2 overall pick. This could be UConn's Paige Bueckers, or Notre Dame's Olivia Miles or Sonia Citron, but whoever it is will need to grow up quick if the Storm want to be competitive this season.

Washington Mystics - Aaliyah Edwards

The Mystics had a quiet offseason in 2025, which means they must believe in their core players. The most important person from that core is Aaliyah Edwards, who will be entering her second season in the WNBA. If she can take a major leap next season, then Washington may have something to build off of. Otherwise, it is pretty bleak.