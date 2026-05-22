The New York Liberty need Sabrina Ionescu back in the worst way

After starting the 2026 WNBA season with two straight wins, the New York Liberty have dropped two of their last three outings. If you've tuned in, it won't take you long to tell exactly what's missing — Sabrina Ionescu.

The need for their star guard back on the court didn't really hit its peak until last night's 87-70 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. The Liberty had been finding ways to make up for that massive hole in the roster. For example, Marine Johannès slid into the starting lineup and was averaging 15.8 points while rookie Pauline Astier was averaging 16.8 points per game before last night. Golden State held those two guards to 0 and 7 points, respectively.

Yes, Golden State's defense is one of the best in the league, but, on paper, New York's offense should've been able to keep up. They were averaging 100.0 points per game; the Valkyries held them to 30-points below that average. The Liberty were also held to their lowest shooting percentages of the season; they shot 42.0 percent from the floor and only 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones did their best to keep the team afloat against Golden State. Stewart recorded 18 points to Jones' 16; Both bigs shot around 50.0 percent from the floor. It was apparent last night that they're missing the consistency that comes with the third piece of their 'Big 3.'

Sabrina Ionescu will reignite the Liberty

Last season, Ionescu was the second leading scorer for this New York squad. She averaged 18.2 points, along with 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. She has become one of the best 3-point shooters across the entire league. While the 3-point shooting of Johannès and Astier has been solid, the Liberty is missing the consistent threat of Ionescu on the floor. She forces defenders to stay on her down the entire court, and respect that she can make it from anywhere.

While the team can rely on Stewart to run things, and she has been for these first few games, Ionescu is the primary floor general for New York. Right now, the Liberty have the fifth most turnovers in the league, averaging 15.0 per game. Last night, they committed 14 turnovers to Golden State's five. In their loss to the Portland Fire, they committed 18. As Ionescu gets back on the court, expect that number to go down. She'll slide right back into her role of keeping the backcourt steady and reliable, while Stewart and Jones' focus shifts primarily back to the frontcourt.

When will Ionescu return?

Good news for Liberty fans, Sabrina Ionescu returned to practice on Monday, May 18. When asked when she is expecting to hit the court, she told Field Level Media, "I can't make that decision yet, I have to see how I improve and how I respond to what I did the day before." The last thing New York wants is for her to return too early and end up having to sit out for a second injury stint later in the season.

The Liberty will face off against the Dallas Wings, Portland Fire and Phoenix Mercury twice in the next seven days. Dallas has a few guards, like Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogwunbowale, who will be a tough next test for New York. Could the lack of offensive performance against the Valkyries be a one-off that can be blamed on Golden State's elite defense? Sure. But they're also looking at a stretch of four games over seven games, where these backup guards, who aren't used to this amount of minutes, will continue to fatigue.

On the other hand, while New York probably wants Ionescu to return more and more with each game, down the road, they might be reaping the benefits from this early absence. Come time for the playoffs, Ionescu will have a month less wear and tear than New York's opponents' best available. Players like Johannès and Astier are gaining comfort level playing heavy minutes, which only adds to the Liberty's depth as the season progresses. These two early-season losses might not feel too bad when their threat level increases as more three-level scorers check in off the bench.

More WNBA news and analysis: