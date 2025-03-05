The obvious factor working against supposed Aaron Rodgers-Raiders link

Las Vegas Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby recently said that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the Silver and Black this offseason "would be legendary."

From a surface-level perspective, it's not the craziest idea we've ever heard. Rodgers finishing his career with Crosby in a domed home stadium with a burgeoning, game-changing tight end in rising second-year pro Brock Bowers makes sense on paper. Moreover, the four-time NFL MVP has often been compared to legendary signal-caller Tom Brady, who's now a minority shareholder of the Raiders. Given the circumstances, and Las Vegas' need for better play under center, it's easy to envision this scenario playing out.

However, one glaring flaw that cannot be overlooked is the two sides' ubiquitous connection to standout wide receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers and the Raiders are each tied to Adams, albeit in polar opposite ways. Could that complicate matters regarding a potential partnership?

Davante Adams is an obvious factor working against the supposed Aaron Rodgers-Raiders link

Rodgers and Adams have spent nine years together as teammates. Notably, the latest came in 2024 — after a midseason trade re-routed the wideout from the Raiders to the New York Jets. Meanwhile, both players are slated to hit the open market this spring and have been advertised as a package deal.

Are the Raiders and Adams willing to shrug off the differences that led to their well-chronicled breakup last season? If not, does that factor into Rodgers' decision-making process?

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "the assumption has been" that Adams wants to play with Rodgers. The allure of "being on the West Coast is very real" for the six-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher as well. Nonetheless, despite being a Palo Alto, California, native, history tells us his linkage to the gunslinger outweighs staying close to home, the insider mentions.

With that in mind, the Raiders can effectively be crossed off the list of potential Rodgers destinations. Right? Adams and the future Hall of Fame passer are deeply intertwined and ostensibly attached at the hip in search of their next home. So, the once-dynamic duo riding off into the sunset together in Las Vegas feels like a pipe dream.

If Raiders and Adams swallow their pride and reunite, with Rodgers as the glue that holds them together, Las Vegas certifiably fleeced the Jets. New York gave up their 2025 third-round pick to pair the two in the Big Apple, which ultimately proved to be a half-year rental. Seeing the prophecy fulfill itself in Sin City would be a hilariously shocking turn of events.