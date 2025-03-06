The Pittsburgh Steelers should avoid the temptation and just say no to Jalen Milroe

To prepare for the NFL Draft, we’ll look at a slew of prospects who could realistically end up as Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft picks. The darkest timeline is one in which the worst possible outcome becomes a reality.

The Steelers have tepidly swung for contact in prior drafts, but a select few have been whiffs. Think Jarvis Jones in 2013 or Devin Bush in 2019. The bigger the swing, the worse it looks. If Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan want to continue their reign, they can't afford to take aim for the fences and miss.

There's at least one prospect every year who feels like a siren calling a franchise dreaming of winning a chip towards the rocks and stranding them in no man's land. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s performance in passing drills at the combine has revived a draft stock that imploded quicker than the NFT market after his underwhelming audition at the Senior Bowl.

At the NFL Combine, Milroe didn't even run the 40, which would have been the main event considering he threatened to run a 4.3 or lower. The Combine has lost some of its luster over the last decade as fewer and fewer top prospects participate in drills. It’s fairly similar to the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night but for football nerds. It’s a largely shallow exercise because everything is repeated at disparate Pro Days around the country between now and the combine instead of over one synchronized week.

Milroe’s 40-time would have allowed him to flex his blazing speed. In two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, Miltoe turned ankles to ashes, rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and 32 touchdowns. Instead, Milroe's hand size and his command of throwing to receivers against no defense has resuscitated Milroe's buzz. Hopefully, the Steelers and Mike Tomlin ignore it.

At the Senior Bowl, Milroe's hands measured 8 and 3/4 inches across, conjuring up images of Kenny Pickett’s baby hands. At the combine, they somehow grew to 9 and 3/8 inches, placing him above the arbitrary 9-inch threshold scouts consider acceptable for an NFL quarterback. This unexpected hand growth has sparked a bullish rise in interest in Milroe.



Milroe’s hands measuring ⅝ of an inch larger does nothing to alleviate concerns over his inconsistent touch or accuracy. The bulk of NFL passing attacks are predicated on intermediate heaves, and anticipatory dimes to where receivers will be and reading defenses.

If Anthony Richardson could go in the top 5, Milroe likely won’t last until pick 52 where the Steelers are situated in the second round. Milroe would be the worst possible pick for Pittsburgh to waste their first-round pick on in 2025. I In the second round, there are still too many roster holes to fill in for Pittsburgh to get enamored with a third-day signal caller with No. 1 overall pick-caliber athleticism.

Milroe is not the guy for the Steelers

Milroe’s volatility as a passer is what has grounded his previously airborne stock. Throwing the football is still the most vital skill that separates franchise quarterbacks from journeymen or career backups. The Steelers and Arthur Smith have had their fill of fringe starters.

In the case of Arthur Smith, he’d be a more athletic Desmond Ridder. In 2023, Smith benched the former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback as he fumbled 24 times and threw for a mediocre 2,386 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, including five scores.

As a deep ball passer, Milroe possesses one of the purest cannons in the class.

After throwing 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his final season at Alabama, Milroe could have followed in Jalen Hurts’ footsteps and transferred to showcase his talent in a more bespoke offense more suited to his talents. Instead, he opted to come out early after struggling through his junior campaign. At this juncture, Milroe resembles a second-day version of Justin Fields. Compare them as prospects, and Milroe lags behind a 22-year-old Fields. As a rookie, Milroe would be utilized by Arthur Smith as a gadget player analogous to Taysom Hill.

Next season Mike Tomlin will be under pressure to show gains and prove his Steelers aren’t a Ponzi Scheme perpetually treading water just above .500, drafting a poor man’s Justin Fields is the darkest timeline. Instead of using a pick on a developmental quarterback, Omar Khan would be better off re-signing Fields outright. He’s further along in his development and is familiar with Smith’s system, although he too struggles throwing to the middle of the field, the sweet spot in Smith’s aerial offenses.

Milroe's processing speed is also what has hindered Fields' career as a starter. Whether you believe Milroe is a faster Jalen Hurts or a quicker Fields is a matter of opinion. Milroe is leagues below where prospect Fields’ was four years ago. This draft is too abundant in receiver talent to saddle Fields or Wilson with a bottom-of-the-barrell receiving corps for a second season in a row. The only valid pick for the Steelers in the first round is a wide receiver for a veteran quarterback to throw to.

The most optimistic projections acknowledge he’s a year or two away from being a viable starter for a playoff team. Milroe’s potential is a juicy steak, but he’s raw and undercooked. Given the tenor of the fanbase following the Steelers' playoff exit, Steeler Nation can’t stomach another rebuilding year.