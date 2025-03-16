The Players Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

One of the defining characteristics of THE PLAYERS Championship, beyond being called the "fifth major" by some and boasting one of the best fields in golf and certainly on the PGA Tour, is the volatility at TPC Sawgrass. Year to year or even day to day, you never know what you're going to get. That was certainly the case for THE PLAYERS this week in the 2025 season as players competed for their prize money share and payout from the biggest purse of the season.

With winds howling and blustering on Saturday, it changed everything with relative lesser-known players like J.J. Spaun and Bud Cauley atop the leaderboard. However, the chase pack with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia and many other big names behind them threatened to make Sunday a hectic affair — that was made even more true when tee times were moved up, put in threesomes, and going off split tees because of looming rain and wind that would've made the course nearly impossible. Needless to say, in these conditions, the winner and top finishers would more than earn their prize money.

How much money are we talking about, though? Let's take a look at the record-setting purse for THE PLAYERS Championship along with the winner's share of the prize money and the full payout distribution for all 72 players who made the cut this week at TPC Sawgrass.

The Players Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of THE PLAYERS Championship will receive a monster $4.5 million payday, the biggest winner's prize money on the PGA Tour, for the 2025 season. That tracks considering that THE PLAYERS also features the biggest total purse on Tour, coming in at an eye-popping $25 million. What certainly makes this event stand out even among the other biggest purses of the season, though, is that this is a full-field, regular cut event on the PGA Tour, not the limited-field signature events that also feature massive amounts of prize money on the line. Players truly have to run the gauntlet in order to cash in here.

The Players Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position The Players Championship Prize Money Winner $4.5 million 2nd $2.725 million 3rd $1.725 million 4th $1.225 million 5th $1.025 million 6th $906,250 7th $843,750 8th $781,250 9th $731,250 10th $681,250 11th $631,250 12th $581,250 13th $531,250 14th $481,250 15th $456,250 16th $431,250 17th $406,250 18th $381,250 19th $356,250 20th $331,250 21st $306,250 22nd $281,250 23rd $261,250 24th $241,250 25th $221,250 26th $201,250 27th $193,750 28th $186,250 29th $178,750 30th $171,250 31st $163,750 32nd $156,250 33rd $148,750 34th $142,500 35th $136,250 36th $130,000 37th $123,750 38th $118,750 39th $113,750 40th $108,750 41st $103,750 42nd $98,750 43rd $93,750 44th $88,750 45th $83,750 46th $78,750 47th $73,750 48th $69,750 49th $66,250 50th $64,250 51st $62,750 52nd $61,250 53rd $60,250 54th $59,250 55th $58,750 56th $58,250 57th $57,750 58th $57,250 59th $56,750 60th $56,250 61st $55,750 62nd $55,250 63rd $54,750 64th $54,250 65th $53,750 66th $53,250 67th $52,750 68th $52,250 69th $51,750 70th $51,250 71st $50,750 72nd $50,250

Seeing how THE PLAYERS Championship payouts break down, you really start to be able to fathom just how huge a $25 million purse is. Every player who finishes in the Top 5, while they might not earn $4.5 million, will clear at least $1 million with their payday. Even more incredible is that every player inside the Top 40 (and even the player in 41st as well) will get a six-figure paycheck for their work at Sawgrass this week. They probably deserve it given the conditions that they were forced to withstand on the weekend.

Perhaps the biggest indication of the amount of prize money on the line at THE PLAYERS is actually at the bottom of the leaderboard. Even the player who finishes in 72nd, dead last among golfers who made the cut this week, will still clear $50K. That's not something you'll see at any other PGA Tour tournament.

The PGA Tour does a phenomenal job of making THE PLAYERS feel special and the purse and payouts are one of the best examples. Earning your way in can pay huge dividends, both in terms of what the bank account looks like after the week of action at Sawgrass and what it could mean for a season or career to win this event.