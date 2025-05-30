The Raiders’ running back makeover could cost them a hidden gem

Every decision matters. When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to use the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on former Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty, he was being brought in to take someone's job. Frankly, he should, because the dude is great. However, a few changes to the Raiders' running back depth chart may end up costing this hidden gem from last year his roster spot.

Ryan Heckman wrote about how 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan Laube could be squeezed out in part due to the Jeanty draft pick, as well as the decision to sign former Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers tailback Raheem Mostert. The other two running backs Heckman mentioned that are on the Raiders depth chart over on Just Blog Baby are Sincere McCormick and Zamir White. Something has to give here.

White has played quite a bit since he came out of Georgia. McCormick had more touches last season as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA than Laube. So what is all the fuss about him potentially losing his spot? It has everything to do with Laube being a factor in the return game. Special teams are a critical part of the game; do we expect for Jeanty or Mostert to be doing the dirty work here?

Laube was a standout at New Hampshire, which is why the Raiders took a flier on him last spring.

Dylan Laube will be fighting for his roster spot with the Las Vegas Raiders

In his first year with the Raiders, Laube had one carry for no yards and a fumble. As a return man, he had 164 yards on six kickoff returns, including a long of 59 yards. The Raiders' offense was largely pitiful a season ago, outside of the great play of last year's first-round pick in former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. This franchise loves its stars, but it also loves to develop its more unheralded players.

Should Laube be taking touches away from Jeanty? No way! What about Mostert? Potentially. But when we go down the depth chart and evaluate what White and McCormick are bringing to the table, there has to be a few touches here and there to give the former New Hampshire guy. You know who else was a former New Hampshire guy? Chip Kelly, who was their offensive coordinator back in the day.

Because this is a new coaching staff, I would expect for Kelly and the rest of Pete Carroll's guys to do their due diligence in evaluating every return piece to its core. After all, Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach who prefers a ball-control approach on offense. Kelly is a noted offensive mind, but he loves to get especially creative in the run game. I think there could be a role for Laube this season.

Of course, the potential allure of the one-two punch between Jeanty and Mostert cannot be ignored.