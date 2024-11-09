The Ravens lost out on landing not one, but two defenders at the NFL trade deadline
Thanks to another big effort from quarterback Lamar Jackson and a dynamite offense, the Baltimore Ravens won yet another high-scoring affair on Thursday night. John Harbaugh’s club rallied from 14 points down to knock off the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this year, 35-34.
At 7-3, the Ravens are keeping pace with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and look to be in good shape for a playoff spot when all is said and done. But while Jackson is setting the world on fire offensively, the other side of the ball is giving real cause for concern about this team's Super Bowl hopes. And if things don't improve, Baltimore could be looking back at a relatively quiet trade deadline and wondering what could've been.
Baltimore was active during the NFL trade deadline, but…
In 2023, Harbaugh’s club owned the league’s best record at 13-4. Jackson won NFL MVP honors, and the defense more than did its job under DC Mike McDonald. The Ravens allowed the fewest points in the league, led the NFL with 60 sacks and tied for the league lead with 31 takeaways.
Then came the offseason and numerous key departures on the defensive side of the ball. Start with Macdonald, now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (Panthers), linebacker Patrick Queen (Steelers) and safety Geno Smith (Bengals) were among the key free-agent defections. Baltimore's long track record gave them the benefit of the doubt, but replacing all that talent has proven to be more difficult than anticipated.
Despite the team's win-loss record, it’s been a struggle for new defensive coordinator Zach Orr and this unit. In 17 games a year ago, the Ravens allowed 24 offensive touchdowns. In 10 outings this season, that number already stands at 29. No team has allowed more passing yards per contest, with Baltimore defenders giving up 22 scores through the air (compared to 18 during all of 2023). Harbaugh’s squad has already given up 253 points — just 27 less than their full-season total (280) from a year ago.
General manager Eric DeCosta was able to swing a deal with the Rams for cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was inactive on Thursday night. However, via SI.com’s Albert Breer, Baltimore missed out on two more veteran defenders.
According to Breer's reporting, the Ravens were willing to offer a third-rounder for New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, only to be outbid by the Washington Commanders. The team also made a push to reunite with veteran Miami Dolphins lineman Calais Campbell, but that deal too fell through. After getting lit up by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. on Thursday night, it's hard not to wonder how much of a difference those two names could've made.
The Ravens have made it far too easy for teams to move the ball through the air, and it’s safe to say that opposing quarterbacks are having a field day against this usually formidable defensive unit. There’s a lot of football left as Harbaugh’s club looks to defend its AFC North title. Can this defense reverse its current misfortunes?