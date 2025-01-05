The Sentry payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse for PGA Tour's season opener
The PGA Tour got back into the full swing of things at Kapalua this week as they began the 2025 season in golf with The Sentry. No longer billed as the "Tournament of Champions", The Sentry is now the first signature event of the season and the first tournament on the calendar. And this is a place that always provides a ton of entertainment.
Scoring was low, as it often is at The Sentry, right from the jump. But heading into the final round, no one was nearly as low as Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, who fully separated themselves atop the leaderboard and setting up a Sunday battle to be the first champion on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season.
Just as important as the good vibes of hoisting the trophy to begin the year, though, both players and everyone else in the field were looking for their share of the prize money. And when you see the numbers, it's not hard to understand why. So let's take a look at The Sentry payout distribution for the week, starting with the winner's share of the prize money and the total purse size.
The Sentry purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of The Sentry to kick off the 2025 PGA Tour season will receive a massive $3.6 millions, a sum that is still wild to consider even though we saw it throughout last season as well. That's the winner's share in signature events and the top prize from the $20 million purse that's available in these standard signature events. Still, it's not a bad way to begin the new year in the golf world by taking home a $3.6 million paycheck, but in the signature event model, every player in the field still goes home with a nice check in their pocket.
The Sentry payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Beyond the $3.6 million that the winner receives, let's also look at the full The Sentry payout distribution for this week with the prize money awarded to every finishing position in the field.
Finishing Position
The Sentry Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$975,000
5th
$815,000
6th
$735,000
7th
$682,500
8th
$630,000
9th
$590,000
10th
$550,000
11th
$510,000
12th
$470,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$390,000
15th
$370,000
16th
$350,000
17th
$330,000
18th
$310,000
19th
$290,000
20th
$270,000
21st
$252,000
22nd
$236,000
23rd
$220,000
24th
$204,000
25th
$188,000
26th
$172,000
27th
$163,000
28th
$155,000
29th
$148,000
30th
$141,000
31st
$134,000
32nd
$127,000
33rd
$120,000
34th
$115,000
35th
$110,000
36th
$105,000
37th
$100,000
38th
$95,000
39th
$91,000
40th
$87,000
41st
$83,000
42nd
$79,000
43rd
$75,000
44th
$71,000
45th
$67,000
46th
$63,000
47th
$61,000
48th
$59,000
49th
$57,000
50th
$55,000
51st
$54,000
52nd
$53,000
53rd
$52,000
54th
$51,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$49,500
57th
$49,000
58th
$48,500
59th
$48,000
It's always important to note that ties will simply combine and then split evenly the prize money from the finishing positions that are put into the tie. For example, if there are three people that tie for 10th, the $550,000, $510,000 and $470,000 payouts for 10th, 11th and 12th would all be combined and the three players would all receive $510,000 as the even split.
But what always stands out in the signature events is the payouts for even finishing last. With the no-cut event format for these tournaments, the last-place finisher still gets a $48,000 paycheck for the week's work. When you compare that to just someone making the cut in a regular PGA Tour event, that's more than $20,000 more than you'd normally see in prize money in that spot.
Of course, the real eye-popping numbers are at the top as the winner clears $3 million, the runner-up goes over $2 million and the Top 11 finishers all clear $500,000. Getting all of that whil also getting to spend the week in Hawaii, that's honestly hard to beat.