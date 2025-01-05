Fansided

The Sentry payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse for PGA Tour's season opener

How much prize money is on the line for The Sentry 2025

By Cody Williams

The Sentry 2025
The Sentry 2025 / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
The PGA Tour got back into the full swing of things at Kapalua this week as they began the 2025 season in golf with The Sentry. No longer billed as the "Tournament of Champions", The Sentry is now the first signature event of the season and the first tournament on the calendar. And this is a place that always provides a ton of entertainment.

Scoring was low, as it often is at The Sentry, right from the jump. But heading into the final round, no one was nearly as low as Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, who fully separated themselves atop the leaderboard and setting up a Sunday battle to be the first champion on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season.

Just as important as the good vibes of hoisting the trophy to begin the year, though, both players and everyone else in the field were looking for their share of the prize money. And when you see the numbers, it's not hard to understand why. So let's take a look at The Sentry payout distribution for the week, starting with the winner's share of the prize money and the total purse size.

The Sentry purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of The Sentry to kick off the 2025 PGA Tour season will receive a massive $3.6 millions, a sum that is still wild to consider even though we saw it throughout last season as well. That's the winner's share in signature events and the top prize from the $20 million purse that's available in these standard signature events. Still, it's not a bad way to begin the new year in the golf world by taking home a $3.6 million paycheck, but in the signature event model, every player in the field still goes home with a nice check in their pocket.

The Sentry payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Beyond the $3.6 million that the winner receives, let's also look at the full The Sentry payout distribution for this week with the prize money awarded to every finishing position in the field.

Finishing Position

The Sentry Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$975,000

5th

$815,000

6th

$735,000

7th

$682,500

8th

$630,000

9th

$590,000

10th

$550,000

11th

$510,000

12th

$470,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$390,000

15th

$370,000

16th

$350,000

17th

$330,000

18th

$310,000

19th

$290,000

20th

$270,000

21st

$252,000

22nd

$236,000

23rd

$220,000

24th

$204,000

25th

$188,000

26th

$172,000

27th

$163,000

28th

$155,000

29th

$148,000

30th

$141,000

31st

$134,000

32nd

$127,000

33rd

$120,000

34th

$115,000

35th

$110,000

36th

$105,000

37th

$100,000

38th

$95,000

39th

$91,000

40th

$87,000

41st

$83,000

42nd

$79,000

43rd

$75,000

44th

$71,000

45th

$67,000

46th

$63,000

47th

$61,000

48th

$59,000

49th

$57,000

50th

$55,000

51st

$54,000

52nd

$53,000

53rd

$52,000

54th

$51,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$49,500

57th

$49,000

58th

$48,500

59th

$48,000

It's always important to note that ties will simply combine and then split evenly the prize money from the finishing positions that are put into the tie. For example, if there are three people that tie for 10th, the $550,000, $510,000 and $470,000 payouts for 10th, 11th and 12th would all be combined and the three players would all receive $510,000 as the even split.

But what always stands out in the signature events is the payouts for even finishing last. With the no-cut event format for these tournaments, the last-place finisher still gets a $48,000 paycheck for the week's work. When you compare that to just someone making the cut in a regular PGA Tour event, that's more than $20,000 more than you'd normally see in prize money in that spot.

Of course, the real eye-popping numbers are at the top as the winner clears $3 million, the runner-up goes over $2 million and the Top 11 finishers all clear $500,000. Getting all of that whil also getting to spend the week in Hawaii, that's honestly hard to beat.

