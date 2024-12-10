The Suns record without Kevin Durant and isn't a good look for Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns could be dealing with a significant issue due to Kevin Durant's absence.
According to Stat Muse, Devin Booker and the Suns have a meager 1-9 record when Durant is out of the lineup, underscoring the crucial role of their dynamic scoring wing in their success.
Can the Suns contend without Kevin Durant?
Even with Booker continuing to play at a high level, Durant's absence is felt across the roster, showing that the team needs the 11-time All-Star more than ever.
Going just 1-9 in games played without the two-time NBA champion is concerning when you consider that the Suns have one of the better rosters in the league, made a drastic coaching change going from Frank Vogel to Mike Budenholzer and Booker, has continued to play at an elite level this season.
However, his inability to keep the team afloat without Durant is a worrying sign.
Luckily for Booker, Durant is returning to the lineup, rehabbing a left ankle sprain he suffered last week against the San Antonio Spurs. However, the 36-year-old has dealt with a variety of injuries over the years making it more likely that he will be on the sidelines more often throughout the season
The Suns traded for Durant back in 2023; the idea was to form the best possible contender around Devin Booker in hopes of winning the franchise's first NBA Championship.
So far, their experiment has yet to yield the results Suns management had hoped, with the team being dealt early playoff exits in the past two years. Durant is still playing at a high level when he is healthy.
At 12-11, it's clear that the Suns are far from contending for an NBA championship. They still have time to turn things around; however, Durant needs to get healthy if they wish to compete with the rest of the West.