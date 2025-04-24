The Tigers just showed the AL why they deserve to be seen as World Series contenders

The 2024 Detroit Tigers, known as the "Gritty Tigs," swept the nation last season. They didn't just captivate their local fan base; it also felt like everyone was rooting for the scrappy underdog team. But this year's version of the club has a different aura, operating with more swagger, as if they deserve to be among the MLB's elite.

Detroit is gunning to shed the feel-good story label and cement its status as a serious Fall Classic contender this season. They've done so early thus far and then some, punctuated by their latest series victory over the red-hot San Diego Padres. The Tigers shut them down despite their ace, Tarik Skubal, not taking the mound during the three-game bout, something they didn't do enough last campaign.

If right-handers Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson pitch as well as they did against the Padres, the Tigers will be tough to beat come October. Of course, Skubal is the head of the snake, though they're giving Detroit rotation depth they sorely lacked this past postseason.

The Tigers showed the AL why they're legitimate World Series contenders in series win over Padres

Flaherty went six strong innings and took a tough loss in Detroit's lone defeat to the Padres, yet he was highly effective. The 29-year-old struck out nine batters and allowed only five hits and two earned runs. Regardless of what the stat sheet says, his efforts weren't why the Tigers fell short in this contest -- lack of run support was.

Olson was spectacular in his outing versus San Diego. He tossed a shutout 7.1 innings while striking out seven and giving up just two hits in Detroit's 6-0 series-clinching victory. The young hurler struggled with consistency last season but appears to be settling in as the No. 3 starter behind Skubal and Flaherty.

Paradoxically, the Tigers deployed the Olson-Flaherty tandem alongside Skubal for most of 2024 before trading the latter to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the former's continued development and his rotation mate's return have been game-changing for Detroit. They now have a three-headed monster headlined by the reigning American League Cy Young winner, making them a true pennant threat.