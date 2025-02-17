The ultimate Justin Fields Steelers revenge destination is very much available
So, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback.
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both had their moments this past season, but is either good enough to captain the ship long term? Well, Russ is 36 and actively opposed to Arthur Smith, while Fields was benched in favor of Russ despite a 4-2 record through six starts. The Steelers don't appear to have much confidence in either option.
The common thinking has been that Pittsburgh will pivot to Fields next season. He has support in the locker room and he's still 25, with plenty of theoretical upside tied to his elite athleticism. That said, Fields is also a free agent, so he's under no obligation to re-sign in Pittsburgh.
"The Steelers will have a number (for Fields), and if it pretty much exceeds that, they'll move on to Plan B," said Mark Kaboly on 93.7 The Fan over the weekend (h/t Steelers Depot).
Pittsburgh does not sound overly committed to Fields, so why should Fields feel indebted to them? He was asked to hold the iPad after six solid starts and now it sounds like the Steelers might cheap out. There's a world in which Fields takes all the information available to him and comes to a simple decision: I want to go somewhere else.
If he does decide to leave, one logical destination would give him an optimal chance to exact his revenge on the Steelers.
Justin Fields can torment Steelers for years to come if he signs with Browns
The Cleveland Browns are in the unique position of paying Deshaun Watson more than $70 million annually and still needing a new starting quarterback. Not only is Watson hurt, but he's coming off one of the more embarrassing seasons in recent memory. The former Pro Bowl quarterback just does not have it, and the Browns are out of time. There's no more waiting on a rejuvenation that's never coming.
At the very least, Cleveland needs a quarterback who can earnestly compete with a healthy Watson for QB1 billing. Fields certainly fits the criteria. He made serious strides after leaving Chicago. The arm talent remains limited, but Fields' ability to move around the pocket and create opportunities with his legs in a major boon in today's NFL. He was highly efficient in his limited opportunities for Pittsburgh, completing 65.8 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and only one interception.
The Steelers' offense is uniquely restrictive for quarterbacks, so Cleveland can expect even better numbers in a more freewheeling scheme. Fields won't stumble into the baffling mistakes that Watson has made his trademark. He also gives the Browns a bit more play-calling flexibility thanks to his ability to rack up substantial gains on QB options and designed runs.
For Fields, Cleveland offers a chance to play (and potentially beat) Pittsburgh twice per season. The Browns were an 11-win team with Super Bowl aspirations just a year ago. The 2024 campaign was rather nightmarish, and Myles Garrett's trade request casts doubt upon the future. With the right offseason tweaks and a dependable starting quarterback, however, it's not hard to envision the Browns sneaking back into the Wild Card mix.
Cleveland could dash these plans by taking either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick, but in a weak QB draft, the Browns might prefer a lower-stakes investment in free agency. Fields still has upside and he won't come with a hefty price tag. It makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.