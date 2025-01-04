The Warriors have no interest in Jimmy Butler, and that's smart for one big reason
By Quinn Everts
Jimmy Butler can't fix the Golden State Warriors. He'd help the Warriors, sure, but in 2025, Butler can't single-handedly vault the Warriors from mediocre to legitimate contenders — especially considering what Golden State would be forced to give up in a potential trade for the disgruntled Heat forward.
A package would have to include either Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green to make contracts work, and the Heat would undoubtedly ask Golden State for a young player too, presumably either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski. Neither one has blossomed into the star that each could be, but progress in the NBA is rarely linear. Giving up on either one now would be poor team management, full stop.
That should end the conversation right there for Golden State, which is not in a position to be trading away young talent. This team doesn't have a no-doubt star among its young players, so making an already tenuous future core even thinner for 1.5 years of Jimmy Butler (at most) isn't worth the investment.
Luckily, Golden State seems to agree. According to The Athletic, "The Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done," for Jimmy Butler. That's the right mindset to have. Sacrificing young talent to make Golden State a 44-win team instead of a 40-win team would be far less fun than you might imagine.
Golden State should make moves, however
Jimmy Butler isn't the answer, but that doesn't mean Golden State should sit idly by at this trade deadline. If Cam Johnson is a realistic option, go get him. If Jerami Grant or Lauri Markkanen are floating around trade talks, they're both worth a shot, too for the right return.
The Warriors will struggle to contend with any of the top teams in the NBA; they're not even playing the same sport as Oklahoma City right now. But that doesn't mean the team shouldn't try to improve its roster. Moves will be out there... but a blockbuster for an angry 36 year-old isn't the saving grace some fans think it would be.