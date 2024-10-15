The Whiteboard: Here's why De'Aaron Fox turned down $165 million
By Quinn Everts
De'Aaron Fox turned down a potential three-year, $165 max extension from the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN, but don't panic Kings fans. Seriously, sit back down. Everything is okay. He's not going anywhere. Fox is still fully committed to the Kings, according to Shams Chrania, who said Fox "has been very engaged with Kings officials, with the team" and is passing up this extension in hopes of signing a longer, more lucrative extension potentially next summer.
How much more lucrative, you may ask. A whole lot more lucrative, we will answer! Fox is currently signed to a five-year, $163 million contract with the Kings. Entering the fourth year of that contract, he could only sign a three-year extension this summer (players can't be under contract for more than five years into the future, with one exception) so by waiting until next summer, he can tack on another year to that extension and make it at least a four-year, $230 million extension.
Lucrative, right? That's not all. If Fox makes an All-NBA team this season — which is feasible, as Fox has established himself as a top-tier point guard — he'd become eligible for a DVPE extension, also known as a "supermax" deal. This is the exception to that contract length rule. In the case that Fox does make an All-NBA team, he could potentially sign a five-year, $345 million extension with the Kings, locking him down through 2031.
Whether Sacramento's front office is willing to do that should not be a lengthy discussion. Fox is the player that Kings fans have lusted after for decades — literally. He's an All-Star level player (why he didn't make the All-Star Game in 2023-24 remains a mystery) who embraces the city of Sacramento and lifts the team's ceiling considerably. He can realistically lead this Kings team deep into the playoffs when surrounded by a balanced roster like he is this year. After years of existing in the NBA's gutters, the Kings appear to be real NBA Finals contenders in the West and Fox is the key that opens all doors. Sacramento should pay Fox as much as possible to keep him in purple for the long haul.
How can De'Aaron Fox make an All-NBA team this year?
To secure a supermax deal, Fox must make an All-NBA team this season. He's done it before, in 2022-23, and if he wants to do it again, he needs first and foremost for the Kings to live up to expectations. With the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Kings are surrounded by real hype for the first time in a long time, and if they can live up to that hype, Fox will be front and center for the Kings and would likely earn some love in All-Star and All-NBA discussions. In 2023-24, he posted his best statistical season yet but didn't make the All-Star Game or any All-NBA team. In this case, team success matters.
Another way to boost his stock — and future bank account — as an All-NBA candidate would be to continue his ascension on the defensive end. Never known as a defensive stopper, Fox did everything possible last year to destroy the reputation he gained early in his career as a one-way player. He led the NBA in steals (2.0 per game) and became a pest to opposing guards. If he can maintain that prowess, his All-NBA case will be hard to deny.
Fox had his most successful three-point shooting season in 2023-24 (36.9 percent on 7.8 attempts per game) and a repeat of that would be helpful for an All-NBA campaign, too. Even if he slips a little, as long as he stays around 35 percent and continues to be a guy who can hurt opponents from deep, the narrative around his shooting will stay positive.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!
NBA news roundup:
- Paul George hyperextended his knee in Philadelphia's preseason game on Monday. There's no official timetable for George's return yet, but don't expect him to play any more preseason games as the Sixers don't want to risk anything. George isn't overly panicked about the injury.
- Zach Edey might be the best (preseason) center of all time. The Purdue big man posted a dominant, 23-point and 9-rebound performance in the Grizzlies game against the Pacers. He'll likely be the opening night starter for the Griz at the five, so this is a great sign.
- A trade! Sacramento traded Jalen McDaniels and a second-round pick to the Spurs. He hasn't been super productive at his last few stops, but McDaniels moves well and can potentially guard multiple positions. Plus the Spurs get a draft pick, so it's a win-win, really.
The Los Angeles Clippers officially have a new home
And it looks pretty wild. The Intuit Dome, where the Clippers played their first game ever last night, is the NBA's newest arena, and gives the Clips a home of their own after sharing STAPLES Center / Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers for more than two decades. Los Angeles started its tenure at Intuit Dome with an (unofficial) win over the Mavericks, and will play its first regular season game at Intuit Dome next Wednesday when the Suns come to town.
LA's first season at Intuit Dome might not be as thrilling on the court, though, as the Clippers lost Paul George this offseason and replaced him with a bunch of role players, including Kris Dunn, Mo Bamba, and (for some reason) Kevin Porter Jr. But at least you won't have to wait in line for the bathrooms at Intuit Dome, as Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has said about a hundred times. He's obsessed with talking about the bathrooms at his new stadium. We're getting a little uncomfortable.