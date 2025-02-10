The Whiteboard: Why didn't these teams make a deal at the NBA Trade Deadline?
By Matt Moore
Is it crazy that as unpredictably insane as last week’s NBA trade deadline was, with Luka Doncic — LUKA. DONCIC. — De’Aaron Fox, De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and others being dealt (including Mark Williams, kind of?) that we really have to look at everything across the league and still ask the following?
Why didn’t more of you do more?
There is a surprising amount of disconnect between how front offices view their teams and their fans, and even the locker rooms themselves do.
There’s often more belief in the fans and players. That’s not surprising; fans want good things, and players are built to believe in themselves. Coaches are built to believe in their players.
There are exceptions, like how the Bulls continue to trudge along, mostly saying, “Ah, no, we’re good.” But for the most part, a surprising number of front offices don’t want to be too hasty in investing in a team only to find out that the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze to ownership or their flexibility.
It’s hard to look at last week and not think that several teams folded on the river because they didn’t believe their hand was good enough.
What were the Orlando Magic thinking?
Orlando is the one that bothers me most.
The Magic had a great start to the season offensively. The ball was moving. They were reversing the floor. Shooters were finding rhythm.
And the bottom has just completely dropped out. The Magic are dead last in 3-point percentage by a full three percentage points. They have the second-worst schedule-adjusted offense in the league.
There were guards to be had. Bogdanovic, for relatively little exchange, would have helped. Either of Utah’s guards, Colin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson, would have helped.
You can find microwave scorers, something to just give you a little offensive oomph. I understand wanting long-term solutions that fit, but the situation is so dire, not addressing it at all is baffling.
This isn’t the Thunder who decided last year not to pursue a center at the deadline to evaluate their team in the playoffs. We’ve seen this Magic team, and we’ve seen them compete. To just punt on the opportunity to give your guys a chance at a run feels like a dismissal, an evaluation that you’re actually the play-in team that injuries have made you this season.
Maybe Orlando believes too much in their young core, but I can’t help but feel like they missed the window on giving a very good team that is very well coached a chance to level up.
The Portland Trail Blazers couldn't find any way to get involved?
Portland’s lack of activity was baffling, mostly on account of the lack of direction. League sources have asserted that the players and coaching staff were given no direction for this season. They don’t know if they’re supposed to win games or value “development” in losing to improve lottery odds.
In the absence of information, the coaching staff has driven the Blazers to wins, which are fun! But also costly. Scoot Henderson may be turning a corner, but is still likely not “the guy.”
Jerami Grant, DeAndre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams, none of these players will ultimately be part of the core when you’re ready to compete for a playoff spot. So why waste everyone’s time in keeping them?
The idea is that they can get more this summer, and that might be true. The deadline is squeezed each season under the new CBA.
But given the chance to turn a new page and build around Toumani Camera, Henderson, and add a true franchise sun to orbit around, Portland’s decision towards nothing but half-measures continues to confound.
NBA news and notes:
- Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont says the team is not moving to Las Vegas, and that he supports Nico Harrison in his decision to trade Luka Doncic
- The full-strength Sixers lost to the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are now 7-5 this season with all three, a 47-win pace. Dame led the way for Milwaukee with 43 points.
- Detroit wins again as Cade Cunningham goes for a 19-10-12 triple-double against the Hornets. Mark Williams (trade annulled) did not play.
5 best putback players in the NBA this season
(Minimum 50 possessions via Synergy Sports)
1. John Collins, Utah Jazz (1.44 points per possession): Collins very nearly went to Sacramento before the De’Aaron Fox situation blew up. Some team should have picked him up at the deadline.
2. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (1.38 points per possession): Kessler was a popular trade target name. I also think Utah has moved past the point of wanting to trade him.
3. Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers (1.36 points per possession): I really think Ayton’s going to turn into a starter for a contender at some point, albeit in a small role on a smaller contract.
4. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (1.35 points per possession): This is a huge positive sign for the Cavs. Mobley is getting more physical and stronger around the rim. His next three years will be sensational.
5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (1.35 points per possession): You don’t really need any explanation here, right?